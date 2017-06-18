Golden Knights get list of names available for expansion roster

The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo (Tom Donoghue)

The lists are out. The names have finally been revealed.

Time for the Golden Knights to pick their 30-man roster.

Not so fast.

After a 30-minute delay to get the lists out, the 72-hour window for selection opened at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, which meant teams could negotiate with Knights general manager George McPhee to try and protect some of their exposed players from being taken. In some cases, added inducement could be handed to the Knights to take a specific player.

What’s McPhee looking for? Draft picks, both for 2017 and preferably, beyond. He has repeatedly said the key to building a successful franchise long term is through the Entry Draft, And with the 2017 Entry Draft rapidly approaching this Friday, McPhee would like to come to Chicago with more assets. Whether he uses those assets as picks or opts to trade them to acquire even more assets remains to be seen. But as one Western Conference GM said Saturday, “George holds all the cards.”

Ultimately, the Knights must select three goaltenders, nine defensemen and 14 forwards. The other four players can be from any position. They must also spend 60 percent of their available salary cap for 2017-18, which this morning was $73 million. However, that could change later Sunday as the NHL Players Association executive board has been meting in Toronto to decide whether to extend the cap to $75 million, which would give all 31 teams more money to work with.

The other 30 teams had the option to protect one goaltender, three defenseman and seven forwards or one goalie and eight skaters which could be a combination of forwards and defensemen.Those lists were turned in at 2 p.m. Saturday to the NHL.

Some of the more interesting names that are available, barring a deal of course, include Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, a right-hand shot who is just 22 years old, Washington defenseman Nate Schmidt and backup goalie Philipp Grubauer are also available and both could help the Knights though they could only take one of them.

Also, the New York Islanders left forwards Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey, Casey Cizikas and Ryan Strome unprotected while former Islander Matt Martin was protected by Toronto. Florida left talented forward Jonathan Marchessant unprotected. And to no one’s surprise, Chicago left both Marcus Kruger and Trevor van Riemsdyk unprotected. The duo has been speculated to be part of a deal with the Golden Knights for some time.

One player who is not impacted is Minnesota forward Jason Zucker. The Las Vegas resident, who coming off a career seaason, was placed on the Wild’s protected list making him untouchable by his hometown team, at least through the expansion draft.

McPhee also may be selecting a player or players to trade to another team or teams on Thursday when the moratorium is lifted and NHL teams can do business with each other again. He would likely receive back a treasure trove of draft picks which would set the Knights up well this year and beyond at the Entry Draft.

McPhee had a 10 a.m. news briefing scheduled at the team’s offices to update the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Contact Steve carp at scarp@reviewjournal or 702-387-2913.

