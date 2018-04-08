Golden Knights giant puck drops into Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Strip is celebrating the Golden Knights’ run to the playoffs in a smashing way. A giant puck, about 6 feet in diameter, is sticking out of an elevator tower on the western side of the pedestrian bridge linking The Cromwell and Caesars Palace.

A giant puck promoting the Vegas Golden Knights on a pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Vegas Golden Knights banner on a pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Strip is celebrating the Golden Knights’ run to the playoffs in a smashing way.

A giant puck, about 6 feet in diameter, is sticking out of an elevator tower on the western side of the pedestrian bridge linking The Cromwell and Caesars Palace.

The tower, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, has faux cracks running down the column, right below the puck.

The puck is adorned with the popular slogan, “Vegas Born,” and the Golden Knights logo.

The elevator tower on the eastern side of the bridge is decorated with a large Golden Knights banner, with a Knights player at the center. Looking closely, viewers will notice part of the player’s hockey stick sticking out for a 3D effect.