Golden Knights got boost when Schmidt returned from suspension

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) vies for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

With the All-Star break approaching and 50 games in the books, it seemed like an appropriate time to ask Nate Schmidt for his thoughts on the season to that point.

In typical fashion, the Golden Knights defenseman couldn’t resist poking fun at himself.

“I could pretty much tell you about the last 30,” he said.

Schmidt did his best to put a positive spin on his suspension for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

But his absence for the first 20 games turned out to be a principal factor in the Knights’ slow start.

“It’s human nature to think about what you could have done for your group. I think about how I could have helped,” Schmidt said. “I think about what could have been, but you’re not going to change how Calgary and San Jose played, so I tried to put that part behind, tried not to think about it.

“But I think it’s something that does give you a little ‘What if?’ Could you have had home-ice advantage? That’s the thing that you think about.”

Schmidt’s suspension was announced by the league Sept. 2, and he released a lengthy statement in his defense claiming the positive test was consistent with “environmental contamination.”

The league’s collective bargaining agreement prevents Schmidt from disclosing the substance for which he tested positive.

Schmidt signed a six-year, $35.7 million contract extension Oct. 24 during his suspension and worked out with the Vienna Capitals of the Austrian league during that time.

He resumed practicing with the Knights on Nov. 7 in Ottawa ahead of his first game Nov. 18 against Edmonton.

“Having a guy like that come back in, and he was well rested and kind of ready to go, he’s a special player. He can skate with pretty much the best of them,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “I think we were stuck in a rut there, and having him back was big. … I think that’s just what we needed.”

The Knights went 8-11-1 without Schmidt but started playing faster once their No. 1 defenseman returned to the lineup.

From Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, the Knights went 19-4-3 and climbed back into a playoff spot.

“I think I injected some energy into our group, and that’s what I bring, and I want to play as fast as I can,” Schmidt said. “I don’t want pucks in my end. I think it forces other guys to play a certain way.”

Schmidt skated with longtime defense partner Brayden McNabb until Feb. 16, when he was moved to the left side and paired with veteran Deryk Engelland.

Schmidt went on to post a career high with nine goals and added 21 assists in 61 games.

“He’s huge for us. You’ve seen the impact he’s made since he’s been back from the suspension,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “He’s a big part of our group, but he lets the other guys play in their positions.

“Everybody feels comfortable with who they’re playing with, and the partners are pretty much the same as they were last year. It’s been good for Nate.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.