Golden Knights hire NHL front office veteran as director of player services

People attend the Vegas Golden Knights 24-hour open house event at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. The event was open for season ticket holders, prospective season ticket members and fans. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights have hired Rick Braunstein as their director of player services.

Braunstein will manage all aspects of the team’s travel, which includes planning, coordinating and executing the team’s needs for all road games. He will work closely with general manager George McPhee and head coach Gerard Gallant to determine the team’s daily practice and travel schedules and will also work closely with director of hockey administration Katy Boettinger on player-family transition and relocation to Las Vegas.

He has spent the last 21 years with the Arizona Coyotes, first as their media relations director and eventually as the team’s manager of team services. The Brooklyn, New York, native also worked in public relations for the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues.

“Rick brings a tremendous amount of team services experience to our team,” McPhee said. “With the number of players who will be new to Las Vegas, we will lean heavily on him and Katy Boettinger to make sure their transition to the Golden Knights is a smooth one.

”As we get into the season, it will be Rick’s responsibility to ensure everything runs efficiently while we are on the road.”

Braunstein’s first day with the team will be June 5.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyInVegas on Twitter.