Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights hit the ice ahead of camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2018 - 6:09 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2018 - 9:05 pm

It may be more than 100 degrees outside, but summer is officially over for the Golden Knights.

Much of the roster gathered on the ice Tuesday at City National Arena for an optional practice without coaches ahead of Thursday’s opening of rookie camp and next week’s start of training camp.

Marc Andre-Fleury and Reilly Smith were part of a group of 23 players from throughout the organization participating in drills and a scrimmage as they tried to kick the rust off after an offseason shortened by a historic run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The disappointment of the loss to the Washington Capitals hasn’t gone away and may be a motivating factor in driving such a strong turnout.

“We’ve still got a bad taste in our mouth,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Everyone wants to play (as long as) we played, but you want to be on the other side of it. It’s disappointing going that far and almost laying an egg and not really giving yourself a chance to win it all. I’m excited to get things going and try to go on another run here.”

Captains’ practices are commonplace around the league. While the Knights don’t have a designated captain, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill and Ryan Carpenter stayed around Las Vegas most of the offseason and helped spearhead the gathering.

“You just try to work on things and get your lungs back a little bit and get adjusted and try to get comfortable,” McNabb said.

It was also an opportunity to get acquainted with some new teammates.

Offseason acquisitions Paul Stastny and Nick Holden both participated in Tuesday’s session.

“I’ve played against Stastny quite a bit being in the Western Conference,” McNabb said. “He’s a really smart player. He’s a great passer who sees the game very well so he’s a great pickup for us. Holden is a big body who can skate and plays the game hard. That’s two really good players we picked up.”

Strong show of support

One highlight of McNabb’s offseason was a visit to Humboldt, Saskatchewan,to meet with families of victims and survivors of the bus accident that killed 16 players and team staff of a junior hockey team in April.

Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson organized the trip and brought the Stanley Cup to the grieving town.

“It was great,” McNabb said. “It’s a really good thing the NHL and Chandler Stephenson did. The town, I think they needed something like that and it was cool to be there and see that and just be a part of it.”

The sight of the trophy, however, was an unwelcome reminder of what could have been for McNabb and the Knights.

“It stung a bit, but that’s the way it goes,” he said.

Not a total loss

Defenseman Nate Schmidt’s 20-game suspension under the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances program won’t cost him his entire salary over that span.

According to the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NHLPA, suspensions for a first offense are without pay until the final 10 days of the sanction.

At that time, he can return to practice and begin receiving 60 percent of his salary and bonuses. He stands to lose approximately $482,000 of his $2.3 million salary and will miss nine home and 11 road games.

Schmidt is eligible to play again Nov. 18. He’s allowed to participate in training camp, but not preseason games. Once the season begins, he will be barred from all team activities.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Golden Edge: Free Agency Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen go over the latest free agency news from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Knights Host Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights second day of scrimmage at City National Arena.
Golden Edge: Prospects Prepare For Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights getting ready to participate in a scrimmage for the next few days.
Golden Edge: Previous Prospects Fight For Spot
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over day two of the Golden Knights development camp.
Golden Edge: One-On-One With Reid Duke
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Golden Knights prospect Reid Duke.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Wednesday, June 27
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Development Camp
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights development camp and how the prospects are looking to improve their game.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 26, 2018
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights Perron and Neal were key contributors on the second line for the Knights, helping the expansion team to the Pacific Division and Western Conference championships. Perron’s agent, Allan Walsh, told the Review-Journal on Sunday that the Knights have not made a new contract offer since the season ended. Neal turned down a five-year, $25 million offer from the Knights at the trade deadline, according to the Calgary Sun.
Golden Edge 2018 NHL Draft Recap
Bryan Salmond Recaps The Vegas Golden Knights 2018 Draft picks Rounds 2-7.
Golden Edge : NHL Draft Round 1
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the first round of the NHL Draft picks and the rumors surrounding the Knights recruiting Ilya Kovalchuk.
Golden Knights 2018 NHL Draft Preview
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond provides a preview heading into the 2018 NHL Draft and Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee discusses how the team has prepared for it.
Golden Knights Release Schedule For 2018-19 NHL Season
Golden Knights release schedule for 2018-19 NHL season. The Golden Knights will play five of their first six games on the road. The Knights are at Washington on Oct. 10 in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final and face Pittsburgh the following night. The NHL previously announced the Knights open the season at home Oct. 4 against Philadelphia.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, June 21
Golden Edge: Knights Take Home Four Awards
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the NHL awards where the Golden Knights won in four of the categories.
George McPhee On Winning General Manager Of The Year
Golden Knights General Manager George Mcphee talks about winning General Manager of the Year and the Golden Knights.
Deryk Engelland On Winning Mark Messier Award
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about winning the Mark Messier award how much impact a team can have on a community.
Gerard Gallant On Winning Jack Adams Award
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about winning the Jack Adams award at the NHL Awards.
William Karlsson On Winning The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
William Karlsson goes over the Golden Knights season and him winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 19
Golden Knights release 2018 preseason schedule
The Golden Knights will be back on the ice at T-Mobile Arena Sept. 16. The team’s 2018 NHL preseason schedule was announced Monday. Scheduled is a matchup with the L.A. Kings — Sept. 20 at Staples Center and Sept. 28 at T-Mobile. Two games against the Colorado Avalanche — Sept. 18 in Denver and Sept. 24 at T-Mobile. Two games against the San Jose Sharks — Sept. 22 at San Jose and Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. The team also announced it will hold its training camp at City National Arena beginning Sept. 13.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: What The Knights Next Season Will Look Like
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journals sports columnist Ed Graney and Adam Hill go over what to expect from the Golden Knights next season.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, June 14
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like