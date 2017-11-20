Golden Knights hold off LA Kings in round one of Pacific rivalry

William Karlsson scored twice in the first 11:22 and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Karlsson scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season, the first coming 55 seconds into the game when he beat Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. His second, a shot from in front of the crease with Quick out of position, made it 3-0 and resulted in Kings coach John Stevens pulling Quick for Darcy Kuemper.
Between Karlsson’s pair of first-period goals was Cody Eakin notching his third of the year as he snapped a wrist shot over Quick’s shoulder.
The Kings spoiled Maxime Lagace’s shutout bid in the second period when Trevor Lewis scored on a backhand after the Knights failed to clear the defensive zone and Alex Iafallo passed to Lewis who was alone in front of Lagace.
Tanner Pearson made it 3-2 with 8:15 to play in the third period. He was left alone in the slot and his shot whizzed past Lagace. But Alex Tuch scored an empty-net goal with 1:02 to play to seal the win for the Knights as they improved to 12-6-1 and pulled to within one point of the Pacific Division lead. The Kings, who lead the Pacific with 26 points, dropped to 12-7-2
Three takeaways
1. Fast start. Thursday in Vancouver, the Knights got off to a 2-0 lead, got caught by the Canucks and had to do some work to eventually win. Sunday, they got off to a 3-0 start against the Kings but didn’t let L.A. back in it. Credit the forwards for coming back to pick up the opposing wingers and the defense clearing rebounds in front of Maxime Lagace.
2. Quick impostor. Who was that guy Los Angeles started in goal Sunday? It didn’t look like the real Jonathan Quick. He was shaky from the opening faceoff and was yanked after allowing three goals in 11:23. William Karlsson’s first goal that he should’ve stopped but went through his legs was a telltale sign something wasn’t right with Quick.
3. Power back on. The Knights needed nearly five periods to test out their power play as a second period call on L.A.’s Kurtis MacDermid for slashing was the first opportunity for the Knights since Tuesday in Edmonton. But they were unable to cash in and went 0 for 1 with the man advantage Sunday.