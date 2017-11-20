Golden Knights hold off LA Kings in round one of Pacific rivalry

William Karlsson scored twice in the first 11:22 and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez (27) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) looks to pass as he is chased by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Los Angeles Kings center Nic Dowd (26) face off during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) looks for a shot on Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) chases behind during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Karlsson scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season, the first coming 55 seconds into the game when he beat Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. His second, a shot from in front of the crease with Quick out of position, made it 3-0 and resulted in Kings coach John Stevens pulling Quick for Darcy Kuemper.

Between Karlsson’s pair of first-period goals was Cody Eakin notching his third of the year as he snapped a wrist shot over Quick’s shoulder.

The Kings spoiled Maxime Lagace’s shutout bid in the second period when Trevor Lewis scored on a backhand after the Knights failed to clear the defensive zone and Alex Iafallo passed to Lewis who was alone in front of Lagace.

Tanner Pearson made it 3-2 with 8:15 to play in the third period. He was left alone in the slot and his shot whizzed past Lagace. But Alex Tuch scored an empty-net goal with 1:02 to play to seal the win for the Knights as they improved to 12-6-1 and pulled to within one point of the Pacific Division lead. The Kings, who lead the Pacific with 26 points, dropped to 12-7-2

