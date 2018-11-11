Golden Knights’ Malcolm Subban might start vs. former club

The Golden Knights face the Bruins at 4 p.m. Sunday at TD Garden in the second game of a back-to-back, and the backup goaltender could start against his former team.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban plays against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty takes a shot on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw reacts after scoring against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL — Malcolm Subban’s lone career start in Boston was one to forget.

He might get another chance Sunday.

The Golden Knights face the Bruins at 4 p.m. at TD Garden in the second game of a back-to-back, and the backup goaltender could start against his former team.

“I’m not sure if I’m playing, but if I am, I’m just going to take it like any other game,” Subban said Saturday after the Knights’ 5-4 loss to the Canadiens. “That’s kind of my focus, just to go in there and have a good game if I’m playing.”

Subban was drafted by Boston in the first round (No. 24 overall) in 2012 and made two appearances for the club.

One of those came Oct. 25, 2016, against Minnesota, when Subban was pulled midway through the second period after allowing three goals on 16 shots.

Subban was placed on waivers by the Bruins before the start of last season and claimed by the Knights. He went 13-4-2 with a 2.68 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

In three appearances this season, including two starts, Subban is 0-2 with a 2.84 goals against.

“Obviously every step you take along the way there’s a lot of people that help you and teach you lessons,” Subban said. “They helped mold me into the person I am today, and obviously I’m in Vegas now and continuing to grow as a person and a player. Nothing but great things to say.”

Gotta wear shades

Knights forward Max Pacioretty was the center of attention during the morning skate, with about three dozen reporters in attendance and cameras following his every move.

Pacioretty spent 10 seasons in Montreal and was the team’s captain before being traded in September.

For 10 minutes, he answered a wide range of questions, including what has been the biggest adjustment living in Las Vegas.

“The biggest change is not forgetting my sunglasses when I leave the house,” Pacioretty said.

Engelland returns

Defenseman Deryk Engelland rejoined the team after missing the past two games for personal reasons.

Engelland was a healthy scratch against the Canadiens, and Gallant indicated at the morning skate that he was reluctant to change his lineup as long as the Knights are playing well.

“He’s ready to go back,” Gallant said. “Obviously, it was his young fella’s illness, that’s why he went back home. He’s fine, he’s healthy.”

