Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Vancouver Canucks right wing Nikolay Goldobin (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves a shot on goal during warmups of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arenain Las Vegas, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is the NHL’s First Star of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Fleury went 3-0-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average, .987 save percentage, including back-to-back shutouts.

He stopped 34 shots in a 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and followed that up with a 19-save effort in a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Fleury had 23 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, and has a career-long scoreless streak of 168:47.

The 34-year-old leads the NHL in wins (32) and is the fifth goaltender in NHL history to record nine or more 30-win seasons. He also has a league-best eight shutouts, two shy of his career high set in 2014-15.

Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler was (five goals, eight points in three games) the second star, and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (three goals, eight points in three games) earned third star.

The Knights (36-26-5, 77 points), who host Calgary at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, have won four straight overall and are third in the Pacific Division.

