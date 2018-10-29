Golden Knights must learn to play from behind in standings

The Knights play 12 of their next 17 games on the road.

Golden Knights right wing Tomas Hyka (38) and Ryan Reaves (75) celebrate the Golden Knights' second goal of the game during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates past Ottawa Senators left wing Mikkel Boedker (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Golden Knights are 5-5-1 and only three points out of first place in the Pacific Division, but that’s still new territory for a team that started 8-1 last season.

“Last year we got out to a tremendous start and we had that cushion right off the bat,” coach Gerard Gallant said at Sunday morning’s skate prior to a 4-3 overtime victory over Ottawa. “Right now, we’re battling.”

The Knights’ fight becomes even more difficult what with 12 of their next 17 games on the road.

A 1-4-1 road trip early last season followed that 8-1 start, but it made hardly a dent in the Knights’ momentum. Now, a similar slip would be much more costly, especially after they dropped points during their homestand with a shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday and a regulation loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

That makes the next 34 days — a span that includes one four-game road trip and two three-game ones — all the more daunting.

“We would’ve liked to pick up the last two wins,” forward Reilly Smith said Sunday morning. “That’s a little frustrating. I felt those slip away.”

Reaves downplays goals

Forward Ryan Reaves is now second on the Knights in goals with three, but he’s not ready to brag about his offense yet.

“I’m going to keep saying pump the brakes,” Reaves said. “It seems to be working, so pump the breaks.”

One of Reaves’ teammates had no problem hyping Reaves, whose career-high of seven goals in a season is already in sight.

“I said ‘You better double it,’” forward Alex Tuch said.

Offensive frights

The offensive zone has been a scary place for the Knights. The team ranks third in the league in shots per game (33.3) but is tied for 28th in goals per game (2.27). The Knights were the worst in the NHL at turning shots into goals (6.3 percent) entering Sunday after finishing last year in a tie for fifth (10.1 percent).

“We’ve got to score a lot more goals,” Gallant said. “Bottom line, we’re scoring two a game, and that’s not enough to win in the NHL. We’re getting lots of shots, we’re getting lots of chances, but we’re not putting the puck in the back of the net.”

Odds and ends

* Left wing Max Pacioretty did not play Sunday after suffering an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Friday. Forward Tomas Hyka replaced Pacioretty on the second line.

* Defenseman Deryk Engelland said he got “a bunch” of the bobbleheads the team made of him. They were a giveaway at the Lightning game.

