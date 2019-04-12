Russian athlete Nikita Gusev (97) reacts after scoring a goal during the third period of the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights are set to add another scoring threat for the NHL playoffs.

Russian forward Nikita Gusev was granted a release from his Kontinental Hockey League contract Friday and intends to sign an entry-level contract with the Knights, his representative, J.P. Barry, confirmed.

Gusev, 26, would be eligible to participate in the Western Conference quarterfinal against the San Jose Sharks if he signs. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

“We will discuss this with the Knights this weekend, but the plan is to sign and play this postseason,” Barry wrote in an email to the Review-Journal.

Gusev had 82 points — the second-highest total in KHL history — in 62 games for SKA St. Petersburg, which lost in the conference finals of the Gagarin Cup playoffs this week.

His contract with SKA ran through April 30.

A Knights spokesperson said the team would not comment on Gusev’s status until it’s appropriate.

Gusev, who led Team Russia to the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics and was MVP of the KHL last season, is required to sign a one-year deal with the Knights.

He would become a restricted free agent if he signed this weekend and burned his entry-level deal. Gusev could then sign a long-term contract with the club starting July 1.

If Gusev signed his one-year, entry-level deal this summer, the soonest he could sign an extension with the Knights is Jan. 1. Otherwise, he would become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020.

The Knights acquired Gusev’s rights in an expansion draft trade with Tampa Bay as part of an agreement to select defenseman Jason Garrison.

Contact David Schoen