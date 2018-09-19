Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights overwhelm Avalanche in preseason

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2018 - 9:51 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2018 - 10:19 pm

DENVER — After rolling in their exhibition opener, the Golden Knights were supposed to face a tougher test Tuesday at Pepsi Center.

Colorado iced a lineup featuring several regulars, but they couldn’t keep up in the Knights’ 5-1 victory.

Erik Brannstrom and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Zach Fucale finished with 24 saves.

The Knights have outscored their opponents 12-3 through two preseason games.

Here’s what else we learned in the Knights victory:

1. Erik Haula remains a work in progress on the wing.

One of the few openings on the Knights’ 23-man roster is at second-line wing, and Haula was given an audition against the Avalanche.

“It’s not like he’s getting surprised moving over to the wing,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “He knows the situation.”

Haula scored a career-high 29 goals last season while playing his natural center spot and said in training camp he wants to play as a top-six forward.

But with free-agent signing Paul Stastny penciled in as the No. 2 center, Haula has been forced to change positions.

Haula skated on the right wing with Stastny and left wing Oscar Lindberg and registered the Knights’ final goal with 4:42 remaining. Haula was quiet in the opening two periods and finished with two shots on goal in 16:42 of ice time.

“I felt comfortable,” Haula said. “It’s just timing and obviously my strength is speed, so just finding ways to get the puck in full stride. That’s going to be the biggest difference.”

2. Miller-McNabb make a formidable pairing.

It’s no secret the Knights have questions on defense with restricted free agent Shea Theodore still unsigned and Nate Schmidt suspended for the first 20 games of the season.

One solution could be the pairing of Brayden McNabb and Colin Miller.

The duo skated together Tuesday and could be side by side on the blue line when the season begins Oct. 4 against Philadelphia.

Miller can rush the puck and prefers to play the right side of the ice. That makes him a good match for McNabb, who patrols the left side.

Miller led the Knights defensemen in goals (10) and points (41) last season and is in line for increased minutes after he signed a four-year, $15.5 million contract extension.

“I think it’s just getting the chemistry down if we happen to be together,” McNabb said. “I enjoy playing with him, and I think we counter each other pretty good.”

3. Erik Brannstrom is a special talent.

The Knights missed out on acquiring Erik Karlsson this week, but it’s becoming apparent they have their own standout Swedish defenseman.

Erik Brannstrom finished with two points and the 19-year-old showed why the organization is so excited about his future.

During one sequence in the second period, he moved the puck from behind his own net with one hand on his stick and continued up the ice before collecting a pass from Tomas Hyka.

Brannstrom quickly moved the puck to his forehand and zipped it past Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

Brannstrom leads the Knights with four points (two goals, two assists) in two preseason games.

“I thought he was real good,” Gallant said. “The way he joins the rush and the way he’s active with his skating. When he does make a mistake, his feet are quick enough to get back there and cover up for it.”

