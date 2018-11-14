Golden Knights place Erik Haula on IR

The Golden Knights placed center Erik Haula on injured reserve Tuesday, according to the team’s official website.

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) lies on the ice after taking a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

A trainer attends to Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56), who had taken a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) is taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Haula was hurt Nov. 6 at Toronto when he was driven into the boards by Maple Leafs forward Patrick Marleau, and his right leg appeared to buckle.

Haula was taken off the ice on a stretcher and ruled out for the remainder of the Knights road trip, which ended Sunday.

The Knights were off Tuesday, and a further update on Haula’s status is expected to be provided at Wednesday’s morning skate before the Knights face Anaheim at T-Mobile Arena.

Haula had two goals and seven points in 15 games prior to his injury.

The move, which is retroactive to Nov. 6, leaves the Knights roster at 22. The team did not recall anyone from the American Hockey League on Tuesday to take Haula’s spot.

The Knights already are without center Paul Stastny. General manager George McPhee said last week in an interview with SportsNet’s Hockey Central at Noon in Toronto that Stastny is “probably still a couple of months away.”

