Golden Knights raise prices for season-ticket holders

Fans who made a three-year commitment for season tickets will see an average increase of approximately $20 per game in the lower bowl at T-Mobile Arena and $10 in the upper level.

Golden Knights fan Mick Mugnier, 12, cheers for Vegas in the third period during their home matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate after Vegas scored a goal in the second period during their home matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A portion of Golden Knights season-ticket holders will see a modest increase in prices for the 2019-20 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Members who made a three-year commitment for season tickets will see an average increase of approximately $20 per game in the lower bowl at T-Mobile Arena and $10 in the upper level.

Despite the price change, those members receive a 5 to 15 percent savings off the one-year season ticket rate.

Season-ticket holders who made a three-year commitment were not subject to a price increase following the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

Members who plan to renew their one-year commitment and new season-ticket holders for 2019-20 also will see an increase over this season’s rates.

Season-ticket members with five- and 10-year commitments will not incur a price increase for the 2019-20 season.

In addition, season-ticket holders who made an inaugural three-year commitment now can extend their membership for four years from the 2020-21 season through 2023-24.

One-year members can extend their season-ticket plan through the 2022-23 season.

These extensions provide price protection and cap the cost of season tickets for members, said team president Kerry Bubolz and Todd Pollock, vice president of ticketing and suites.

The Knights’ average season ticket price is a little more than $100 per game and ranks in the middle of the NHL, according to data compiled by Bubolz and Pollock.

Season-ticket members are provided exclusive gifts — for example, the gold, satin jackets that many wore during Monday’s game against Minnesota — and access to events. Members also can use the VGK Ticket Exchange to sell tickets with no fees.

The team has more than 14,000 season-ticket holders, with more than 6,000 on the “Can’t Wait List” to purchase season tickets.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.