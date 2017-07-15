Golden Knights re-sign Brendan Leipsic, Griffin Reinhart

The Golden Knights have re-signed forward Brendan Leipsic and defenseman Griffin Reinhart to two-year contracts.

Edmonton Oilers' Griffin Reinhart (8) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Thursday, March 24, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Griffin Reinhart (8) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Thursday, March 24, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Nashville Predators forward Brendan Leipsic (40) skates during NHL hockey training camp on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) works against Edmonton Oilers' Griffin Reinhart (8) and Andrej Sekera (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Feb 25, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Brendan Leipsic (49) battles with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin (5) for the puck during the second period at the Air Canada Centre. (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports)

EDMONTON, AB - SEPTEMBER 22: Griffin Reinhart of the Edmonton Oilers poses for his official headshot for the 2016-2017 season on September 22, 2016 at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 22: Brendan Leipsic of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for his official headshot for the 2016-2017 season on September 22, 2016 at the MasterCard Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Jonathan Bielaski /NHLI via Getty Images)

The Golden Knights announced Saturday that they re-signed forward Brendan Leipsic and defenseman Griffin Reinhart to two-year contracts.

Leipsic, who was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Reinhart, who was with the Edmonton Oilers, were selected June 21 in the NHL Expansion Draft and both were restricted free agents.

“Brendan and Griffin are two ’94 birthdays that we were able to acquire during the expansion draft,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said in a statement. “Brendan was an elite scorer at the junior level and has enjoyed success in the American League as well. Griffin is a very skilled defenseman who has learned to use his size as a pro and played very well last season.

“We are excited to work with both players on their development and help them reach their ceilings as NHL players.”

Reinhart’s deal has an average annual value of $800,000, and Leipsic’s is worth $650,000 annually. Their signings put four of the team’s five restricted free agents in the fold. Oscar Lindberg and Teemu Pulkkinen also signed in July.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt is the only holdout, and his case is scheduled to go to arbitration in August. He made $875,000 last year with the Washington Capitals, who left him unprotected in the expansion draft.

One player who will not be joining the Knights this season is forward Nikita Gusev, who was acquired via trade June 21 from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gusev has decided to remain with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League, having agreed to a two-year extension. The 25-year-old left wing probably will play for Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics, though the Knights still retain his NHL rights.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.