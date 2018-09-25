Golden Knights reassign center Cody Glass to Portland Winterhawks

The 19-year-old former first round pick will open the season with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Glass (9) handles the puck during practice at City National Arena Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Top Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass has been sent to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday.

The move came after the center played in his second preseason game Monday against the Colorado Avalanche, which gave Glass some extra ice time after he missed several days of training camp with a lower body injury.

“I had some mistakes, did some good things,” Glass said after the game. “I haven’t played in a while so I’m just trying to get back to that high pace. Just trying to make plays.”

Also, the Knights assigned forwards Stefan Matteau and TJ Tynan, defenseman Griffin Reinhart and goaltender Maxime Lagace to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

