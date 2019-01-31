Golden Knights recall Maxime Lagace, Jake Bischoff from AHL

The Golden Knights recalled goaltender Maxime Lagace and defenseman Jake Bischoff from the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Goaltender Oscar Dansk was reassigned to Chicago of the AHL.

Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace (33) defends the goal as the team plays the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff (45) fights for possession with Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque (57) in the first period during their NHL preseason matchup on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Goaltender Oscar Dansk was reassigned to Chicago of the AHL.

Lagace, who was assigned to Chicago on Jan. 23, served as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury the past six games and is yet to appear for the Knights this season. He had 39 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Cleveland on Saturday and is 9-6-3 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in the AHL.

Bischoff made the Knights’ roster to open the season but did not appear in an NHL game and was assigned to Chicago on Oct. 12. In 39 games with the Wolves, Bischoff has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 16 penalty minutes.

The Knights had an open roster spot after trading defenseman Brad Hunt to Minnesota on Jan. 21.

Defenseman Nick Holden was scratched from the game against Nashville on Jan. 23. Adding Bischoff ensures the Knights have seven healthy defensemen if Holden is not ready for Friday’s game at Carolina following an eight-day break.

Forwards Reilly Smith and William Carrier and goaltender Malcolm Subban remain on injured reserve, according to the NHL media website.

Dansk, who was recalled Jan. 23, is 14-6-3 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 23 games with Chicago (AHL).

