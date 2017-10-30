Golden Knights recall Shea Theodore; Oscar Dansk earns NHL honor

It was another busy morning for the Golden Knights on Monday as a couple of transactions were made and a league honor was bestowed on goaltender Oscar Dansk.

NEW YORK — It was another busy morning for the Golden Knights on Monday as a couple of transactions were made and a league honor was bestowed on goaltender Oscar Dansk.

The Knights recalled defenseman Shea Theodore from Chicago of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Griffin Reinhart to the Wolves after Reinhart cleared waivers.

Dansk was selected as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a shutout of Colorado last Friday. Dansk is 3-0 since getting his first action Oct. 21 vs. St. Louis and will be in goal Monday vs. the Islanders.

Theodore was traveling to New York Monday morning and was expected to join the team in time for the 4 p.m. game against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. In 11 games with the Wolves, Theodore scored five goals and had 11 points.

In addition, defenseman Jason Garrison, who cleared waivers Saturday, reported to the Wolves Monday.

There was no news to report as of 9 a.m. on the Vadim Shipachyov situation. Shipachyov was suspended without pay by the Knights Sunday after leaving Chicago without permission and failing to report for the Wolves’ game vs. Milwaukee Saturday.

