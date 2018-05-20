Golden Knights rookie Alex Tuch handles playoff workload

Golden Knights rookie forward Alex Tuch has performed well in the Stanley Cup playoffs despite having played one-third more games than he had played in his hockey career.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — When he steps onto the ice Sunday at Bell MTS Place, Alex Tuch will be playing in his 96th hockey game this season.

The most the Golden Knights rookie forward had played in a season was last year, when he was in 63 games, 57 of them in the American Hockey League. So his workload has increased by more than a third and could grow more if the Knights eliminate the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

Tuch says bring it on.

I’m still young,” the 22-year-old former Boston College star said. “I’m still able to, when I need to, just turn the switch on and my energy level is pretty high. I’m feeling great.”

Tuch has truly appreciated the journey the Knights have traveled. He wasn’t on the opening-night roster Oct. 6 in Dallas. He was in another part of Texas, skating for the Chicago Wolves, the Knights’ AHL affiliate.

But Tuch’s stay in the minors was only three games, and he has played a critical role in the Knights’ success in their inaugural NHL season.

He had 15 goals and 22 assists in the regular season. In 14 playoff games, he has five goals and three assists. And he has done it shuttling from line to line, playing with either Erik Haula or Cody Eakin.

“I’ve tried to play the same way no matter where coach (Gerard Gallant) has put me,” Tuch said. “I want to play hard, be physical, go to the net, win the battles in the corners and help my line be successful.”

Playoff hockey has a higher level of physicality to it, and Tuch has been involved in a couple of scrums against the Jets. But he’s no worse for wear and said he’s holding up fine.

“I’m making sure I’m getting a little bit more rest, taking a little more optional skates,” he said. “Especially as a rookie, you’re not allowed to take that many optional skates. But in the playoffs, it might be a little bit different.

“Working out with (strength and conditioning coach) Doug Davidson has been really good. He’s been keeping me still in shape off the ice and just keeping the body in check. The training staff has done a really good job with any bumps and bruises and anything like that. Just coming in, being prepared, taking care of yourself, getting as much rest as possible, it’s all you can really do.”

Tuch said a better diet also has helped.

“Vegas is an easy place to get a lot of good food and a lot of healthy food, too,” he said. “Whether that be eating out, or I like to cook myself. It’s just maintaining a healthy balance of diet. “

It’s part of learning to be a pro.

“Having the older guys around, it has helped a ton,” Tuch said. “Being a rookie in a playoff atmosphere, you get a little bit nervous. Maybe before a game you’re a little bit tense and stuff, but they’ve been unbelievable in keeping the room loose, keeping the guys excited. Even if we lose a game, it’s not too negative.”

