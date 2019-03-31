Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves, Sharks’ Joe Thornton fined $2.5K

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) scores a goal over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves was fined $2,500 for high-sticking Sharks forward Joe Thornton during Saturday night’s game.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine Sunday for an incident that occurred at 16:10 of the third period of San Jose’s 4-3 overtime win at SAP Center.

Thornton was also fined $2,500 for high-sticking Reaves at 15:20 of the first period when he appeared to intentionally poke the butt-end of his stick in the area of Reaves’ neck, triggering a skirmish that involved all 10 skaters on the ice.

Reaves laughed off Thornton’s actions after the game.

“What’s he going to do?” Reaves asked. “Fight me? (He) speared me in the eye. Little baby jabs.”

The money collected from the fines will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Saturday’s game featured 42 penalty minutes between the Pacific Division rivals in their final regular-season meeting before a potential playoff matchup.

