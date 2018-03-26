Golden Knights see healthy signs for NHL playoff push

The Golden Knights’ Deryk Engelland was on the ice Monday morning as was Oscar Lindberg, who practiced for the first time since being injured Feb. 26.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) on the ice during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) plays against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There were more healthy signs for the Golden Knights as they continued their playoff push Monday.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland was on the ice during the morning skate at City National Arena after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado for unspecified reasons. He was listed as a game-time decision.

Forward Oscar Lindberg also participated wearing a red non-contact jersey. It was Lindberg’s first appearance on the ice with the team since he suffered an upper-body injury Feb. 26 against Los Angeles when Kyle Clifford elbowed him to the head and may have triggered a concussion. The team did not reveal the nature or extent of Lindberg’s injury.

“I’ve been following the protocol, riding the bike, increasing the heart rate,” Lindberg said of his recovery routine the past few weeks. “But it’s been good. I hope I’ll be back soon. Whenever the doctors tell me I’m ready.”

Forward Reilly Smith and defenseman Luca Sbisa both skated on their own Monday. Sbisa has been out since Feb. 27 and has a cast on his right hand while Smith has been sidelined since March 6 with an upper-body injury.

Merrill’s bragging rights

The Knights have seven former college players on their roster. And of the seven, only one has his alma mater in the NCAA Frozen Four which will be played April 5 and 7 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Defenseman Jon Merrill owns the bragging rights in the Knights’ locker room as Michigan has punched its ticket to Xcel Energy Center. Merrill played for the Wolverines from 2010 to 2013. Michigan will face Notre Dame in the semifinals with Ohio State meeting Minnesota-Duluth in the other game.

“It’s nice,” Merrill said of his bragging rights. “But it’s Michigan. It was never in doubt.”

With their schools out, Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula (both Minnesota), Brad Hunt and Zach Whitecloud (Bemidji State), Reilly Smith (Miami, Ohio) and Alex Tuch (Boston College) are all looking for a Frozen Four team to get behind.

Meanwhile, Merrill will also have a team to root for in the Final Four as Michigan’s basketball team is in San Antonio.

“It’s great,” he said. “I think hockey has the better chance, but I hope we get both.”

Station Casinos promotion

The Golden Knights and Station Casinos are teaming up for a month-long promotion where loyalty card-holders can earn points, win team merchandise and tickets along with free Golden Knights wines every Thursday in April.

The Lucky Puck promotion begins April 2 and runs through April 29.

