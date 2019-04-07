Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) allows a goal in overtime by San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, as Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates during an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. Sharks won 4-3. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Golden Knights will open Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at San Jose.

The NHL announced Sunday morning the full schedule for the first round of the playoffs.

Vegas eliminated San Jose in six games in the second round on its way to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

The Knights playoff schedule for 2019 is as follows:

Game 1 at SJS – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m PT

Game 2 at SJS – Friday at 7:30 p.m PT

Game 3 at VGK – April 14 at 7:00 p.m PT

Game 4 at VGK – April 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Game 5 at SJS – April 18at TBD

Game 6 at VGK – April 21 at TBD

Game 7 at SJS – April 23 at TBD

