ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore still adjusting to NHL game

By Ben Gotz Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2017 - 9:17 pm
 
Updated November 10, 2017 - 9:18 pm

The Golden Knights have two defensemen on their roster who are former first-round picks.

One of them, Luca Sbisa, who was selected 19th by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2008, makes up one half of the team’s top defensive pairing. The other, Shea Theodore, who was selected 26th by the Anaheim Ducks in 2013, watched Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in a suit and tie.

Theodore, 22, has had a tough stretch since being recalled Oct. 30, playing in three games while being a healthy scratch in three others. The second-youngest skater on the team is still trying to build his confidence in practice and in whatever ice time he gets in games.

“When I’m confident, I’m making hard plays and I’m (playing) hard all over the ice, and that’s when I’m at my best,” Theodore said. “I feel like I haven’t quite found that yet, but I’m here and working hard every day.”

Theodore was recalled by the Golden Knights after an impressive stint with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. The defenseman scored five goals and had 11 points in 11 games with the Wolves, but he’s still adjusting to the pace of play in the NHL.

In three games with the Golden Knights, Theodore has one assist and carries a plus/minus of minus-1.

”Shea was sort of dominating his level, but now needs to come here and adjust to this level,” Vegas general manager George McPhee said Thursday. “And he will. He’s a good player.”

Military appreciation

The Golden Knights wore special camouflage jerseys during warmups as part of their Military Appreciation/Remembrance Day. Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, a similar holiday observed in the Commonwealth of Nations, including Canada, are Saturday.

The team sold some of the jerseys in a silent auction, with the proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Folded Flag Foundation. The team’s foundation also hosted a raffle to benefit the Metropolitan Police Department and initiatives that support the military.

Goalie update

Goaltender Maxime Lagace started his seventh straight game for the Golden Knights on Friday, and there’s no indication he will leave the net when the team’s two-game trip begins Tuesday in Edmonton.

Coach Gerard Gallant said Friday morning there was “nothing new” to report on the status of injured goalies Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), Oscar Dansk (lower body) and Malcolm Subban (lower body).

All three did not practice Friday.

Canadian visitors

Winnipeg became the first Canadian NHL team to play at T-Mobile Arena, meaning for the first time “O Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” were played before the opening faceoff.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Post-Road trip update
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights' up-and-down road trip, including whether Vegas can maintain the solid start, whether the team is better or worse than its record as well as the upcoming games on the schedule.
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson enjoying his time as NHL backup goaltender
19-year-old Dylan Ferguson says he is enjoying his time as an NHL backup goaltender for the Golden Knights. With the Knights' first two goaltenders still unavailable, he may stay with the Golden Knights a little longer. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Hunt proud of Golden Knights' resiliency on road trip
The Golden Knights nearly forced overtime in final seconds before losing 3-2 to the Canadiens in Montreal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare credits Lagace for giving Knights a chance vs. Canadiens
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored Vegas’ first goal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights end road trip with loss to Montreal
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporter Steve Carp break down the Golden Knights' loss in Montreal, which ended their 6-game road trip, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland said getting one point in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland forced overtime vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 with his third-period goal. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt on overtime in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Schmidt played almost 28 minutes. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant was happy to see Golden Knights earn one point in Toronto
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was concerned after a sluggish first period against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In First Shootout Against Toronto
Steve Carp recaps the game between the Golden Knights and the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights play in their first shootout against Toronto after both teams fail to score during overtime.
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa said you win and lose as a team
Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa said the team’s veterans wouldn’t let the younger players get discouraged before the team's win in Ottowa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace will never forget his first NHL win
The Golden Knights goaltender gave his teammates credit for playing well in front of him against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant glad team's hard work was rewarded with win in Ottawa
The Golden Knights coach was happy with his special teams and his forwards helping out the defense on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault never lost faith in himself or his teammates
The veteran center had a goal and two assists in the Golden Knights' 5-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Knights Beat The Senators
Review-Journal reporter Steve Carp recaps the Golden Knights game against the Senators.
Golden Edge: Knights Continue Losing Streak
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights loss to the Bruins in Boston. The Knights lose two to one with Maxime Lagace making 26 saves.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights dealing with goalie injuries
Bryan Salmond and David Schoen discuss goalie injuries and the Golden Knights next four matchups.
Golden Edge: Knights drop second straight game
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights' loss to the New York Rangers, including Maxime Lagace's first start for Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Dansk goes down, Knights lose
Ed Graney and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights loss in Brooklyn to the New York Islanders, including Oscar Dansk going down with an injury and what that means going forward for Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights on their loss to the New York Islanders
The players who spoke in the locker room following the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders agree that they have to take the positives away from their setback on the road and look to improve when they face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
Gallant on the Golden Knights loss to the Islanders
Following the Vegas Golden Knights road loss to the New York Islanders, head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the mistakes the team made and the injuries to their goalies.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare loves the way the Golden Knights play for each other
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare warns looking ahead could come back to haunt the Golden Knights on the team's upcoming road trip that starts on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant expects Golden Knights to be challenged on six-game road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t want his team looking too far ahead. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reilly Smith says Golden Knights' early success will help on road trip
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith says momentum is important, especially when it’s positive, heading into the team's lengthy road trip. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights rout Avalanche 7-0
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights 7-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 before heading out on the road for six away games.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on team's fast start
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's fast start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward James Neal on team's historic 7-1 start
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about the expansion team's historic start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on center Vadim Shipachyov
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant answers whether Vadim Shipachyov has played up to his expectations Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights continue implausible start in NHL
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to the best start for an expansion franchise in NHL history. The Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks to become the first expansion team to win seven of their first eight NHL games. Vegas has won four straight games and sit in second place of the Western Conference.
Gallant: People weren't expecting us to beat Chicago
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to a record-breaking start for their first season. Head coach Gerard Gallant says their win over the Chicago Blackhawks was not expected.
MacKenzie on the Chicago Blackhawks' fans taking over the T-Mobile Arena
Peter MacKenzie, whose dad played with the original Chicago Blackhawks team, speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's fans and how they will likely take over the T-Mobile Arena when they play the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like