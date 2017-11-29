Golden Knights sign D Brayden McNabb to 4-year, $10M extension

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb received a four-year, $10 million contract extension that runs through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88), left, defenseman Brayden McNabb (3), center, and center Oscar Lindberg (24), right, chase the puck during the second period of a hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The 6-foot-4-inch, 212-pound McNabb leads the Knights with 56 hits and 52 blocked shots in 20 games. He was selected in the June expansion draft from the Los Angeles Kings.

“Brayden has performed extremely well,” said general manager George McPhee. “He’s a big man. He’s played against other clubs’ top forwards and really shut them down and done an excellent job on the penalty kill. And we feel he still has a lot of room for growth.”

McNabb, 26, has totaled 52 points (7 goals, 45 assists) in 257 career games over six seasons. This season, he is one of six players in the NHL who have recorded more than 50 hits and blocked shots.

“We thought this would hopefully be the first of several extensions for him and we’re delighted to have him under contract for next four years,” McPhee said.

“He’s a very good fit for us. We’re excited about his growth. He will be a core member of this hockey club going forward.”

