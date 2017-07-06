Golden Knights sign forward Teemu Pulkkinen to 1-year deal

Minnesota Wild left wing Teemu Pulkkinen (17) looks to pass the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in New York, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Golden Knights forward Teemu Pulkkinen signed a one-year, $700,000 contract, the team announced Thursday.

Pulkkinen was selected from Arizona in the expansion draft.

The 25-year-old had one goal in four games with the Coyotes after being traded from Minnesota in February. Pulkkinen appeared in nine games with the Wild last season, scoring one goal.

Pulkkinen spent much of 2016-17 season with the Iowa Wild of the AHL and made the AHL All-Star Game. He shared the lead in goals (18) with current Knights teammate Alex Tuch and had 36 points in 47 games for Iowa.

A native of Finland, Pulkkinen has 13 goals and 22 points in 83 career NHL games with Detroit, Minnesota and Arizona.

Pulkkinen’s signing leaves left wing Brendan Leipsic and defensemen Nate Schmidt and Griffin Reinhart as the Knights’ only unsigned players. Schmidt filed for arbitration on Wednesday.

