Golden Knights sign Las Vegas player, 2 NHL draft picks

Las Vegas native Gage Quinney signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Golden Knights, the team announced Friday.
Quinney, a forward whose father Ken played for the Las Vegas Thunder, was in the American Hockey League for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ affiliate in Wilkes Barre-Scranton and had 14 goals and 19 assists in 57 games. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Knights also signed two of their 2017 draft picks — forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Ben Jones — to three-year entry-level deals. Lescchyshyn was a second-round pick (No. 62 overall) and had 40 points this season (18 goals, 22 assists) with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. Jones, a seventh-round pick, had 30 goals and 49 points for the Niagara Ice Dogs of the Ontario Hockey League.
