Golden Knights sign top three draft picks, two free agents

It was a busy Saturday for the Golden Knights, as the NHL expansion team announced it had signed its top three draft picks to three-year entry-level contracts and re-signed left wing Brendan Leipsic and defenseman Griffin Reinhart to two-year deals.

Edmonton Oilers' Griffin Reinhart (8) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Thursday, March 24, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Nick Suzuki, the 13th pick selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, with media at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, June 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom, left, during the team's development camp at Las Vegas Ice Center on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Edmonton Oilers' Griffin Reinhart (8) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Thursday, March 24, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Nashville Predators forward Brendan Leipsic (40) skates during NHL hockey training camp on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) works against Edmonton Oilers' Griffin Reinhart (8) and Andrej Sekera (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Feb 25, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Brendan Leipsic (49) battles with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin (5) for the puck during the second period at the Air Canada Centre. (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports)

EDMONTON, AB - SEPTEMBER 22: Griffin Reinhart of the Edmonton Oilers poses for his official headshot for the 2016-2017 season on September 22, 2016 at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 22: Brendan Leipsic of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for his official headshot for the 2016-2017 season on September 22, 2016 at the MasterCard Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Jonathan Bielaski /NHLI via Getty Images)

Cody Glass, right, who was selected sixth overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, is interviewed by the Review-Journal's Ed Graney in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, June 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Center Cody Glass, the No. 6 overall pick from the Portland Winterhawks, center Nick Suzuki of the Owen Sound Attack who was taken No. 13 overall and defenseman Erik Brannstrom of Sweden, the No. 15 overall pick, got their deals done in plenty of time for the Sept. 7 rookie training camp. The team did not disclose financial details.

“This is an exciting announcement for the Golden Knights’ organization, as we signed three of our top prospects,” general manager George McPhee said in a statement. “Cody, Nick and Erik have demonstrated exceptional skill and hockey sense playing at their current levels. We will look for these players to continue to exhibit the hard work necessary to further their development and continue their positive career trajectories.”

The other signings involved players taken in the June 21 NHL Expansion Draft. Leipsic was with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Reinhart the Edmonton Oilers. Both were restricted free agents.

Reinhart’s deal has an average annual value of $800,000, and Leipsic’s is worth $650,000 annually. Their signings put four of the team’s five restricted free agents in the fold. Oscar Lindberg and Teemu Pulkkinen also signed in July.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt is the only holdout, and his case is scheduled to go to arbitration in August. He made $875,000 last year with the Washington Capitals, who left him unprotected in the expansion draft.

One player who will not be joining the Knights this season is forward Nikita Gusev, who was acquired via trade June 21 from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gusev has decided to remain with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League, having agreed to a two-year extension. The 25-year-old left wing probably will play for Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics, though the Knights still retain his NHL rights.

