Golden Knights sign top three draft picks, two free agents

It was a busy Saturday for the Golden Knights, as the NHL expansion team announced it had signed its top three draft picks to three-year entry-level contracts and re-signed left wing Brendan Leipsic and defenseman Griffin Reinhart to two-year deals.
Center Cody Glass, the No. 6 overall pick from the Portland Winterhawks, center Nick Suzuki of the Owen Sound Attack who was taken No. 13 overall and defenseman Erik Brannstrom of Sweden, the No. 15 overall pick, got their deals done in plenty of time for the Sept. 7 rookie training camp. The team did not disclose financial details.
“This is an exciting announcement for the Golden Knights’ organization, as we signed three of our top prospects,” general manager George McPhee said in a statement. “Cody, Nick and Erik have demonstrated exceptional skill and hockey sense playing at their current levels. We will look for these players to continue to exhibit the hard work necessary to further their development and continue their positive career trajectories.”
The other signings involved players taken in the June 21 NHL Expansion Draft. Leipsic was with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Reinhart the Edmonton Oilers. Both were restricted free agents.
Reinhart’s deal has an average annual value of $800,000, and Leipsic’s is worth $650,000 annually. Their signings put four of the team’s five restricted free agents in the fold. Oscar Lindberg and Teemu Pulkkinen also signed in July.
Defenseman Nate Schmidt is the only holdout, and his case is scheduled to go to arbitration in August. He made $875,000 last year with the Washington Capitals, who left him unprotected in the expansion draft.
One player who will not be joining the Knights this season is forward Nikita Gusev, who was acquired via trade June 21 from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gusev has decided to remain with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League, having agreed to a two-year extension. The 25-year-old left wing probably will play for Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics, though the Knights still retain his NHL rights.
