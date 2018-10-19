Golden Knights sign winger Alex Tuch to 7-year contract extension

The Golden Knights signed winger Alex Tuch to a seven-year, $33.25 million contract extension, the team announced Friday.
The deal locks up the 22-year-old Tuch through the 2025-26 season with an average annual salary of $4.75 million.
Tuch would have restricted free agent with no arbitration rights at the end of this season.
Tuch had 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 78 games last season after being acquired from the Minnesota Wild in an expansion draft trade.
He appeared in all 20 postseason games, recording six goals and 10 points.
Tuch is yet to play this season because of a lower-body injury.
