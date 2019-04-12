Golden Knights to host weddings before home games against Sharks

Every girl dreams about a white wedding. But how about a gold wedding?
Golden Knights fans will have the opportunity to partake in a VGK wedding, commitment ceremony or vow renewal ceremony before games three and four against the San Jose Sharks, according to a press release.
Starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, fans at Toshiba Plaza will be able to #KnightUp and say “I Do”.
The first two hours will be appointments only, and the last hour is available for walk-ups. As of Friday afternoon, all appointments were full.
The ceremonies will be free of charge and are only available to those 18 years and older.
