Golden Knights’ top line provides spark for 5-game win streak

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2017 - 5:15 pm
 

It’s not just center William Karlsson who’s hot right now for the Golden Knights.

His linemates Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith are also going through a good run with Karlsson, who has a team-high 13 goals and has scored in five straight games. Coincidentally, the Knights have won five in a row heading into Tuesday’s game against Dallas at T-Mobile Arena, where the Knights are 9-1.

Marchessault has eight goals and 21 points, second to Karlsson’s team-leading 22 points. Marchessault has scored in three straight games and has goals in four of his last five contests. He has registered three points in each of his last three games.

Smith, who has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists), has registered a point in each of the last five games. The line has accounted for 27 points in the current five-game win streak.

“I think Karly’s playing some amazing hockey right now,” said Marchessault, who was named the First Star of the Week by the league on Monday. “We’re doing a great job supporting each other and we’re clicking, so that’s a big plus for us.”

Smith said: “I think we’re anticipating each other and that’s helpful. Sometimes you get a line where you’re feeling it and I think playing with two really good hockey players has been productive for all three of us.”

Karlsson said the fact his teammates are smart and always alert has been a big part of his surge and he tries to reciprocate when Marchessault and Smith find themselves open.

“We all think the game well,” Karlsson said. “We all know how to get ourselves open and then we’re able to get the puck to each other when we’re open and it creates quality chances and we’re making the most of them.

Coach Gerard Gallant, who moved Karlsson to the line with Marchessault and Smith on Nov. 2 in Boston, said the trio compliments each other nicely.

“The chemistry has been real good,” Gallant said. “They’re three guys who compete real hard and like each other.

“When we put our team together, we talked about guys who would have to work hard at both ends and they’ve done that.”

Karlsson said a lot of their line’s offensive success comes from their work in the defensive half of the ice.

“I think by helping out the D it gives us a chance to get things going in transition,” he said. “We’re winning races to loose pucks and it’s been good for us.”

Gallant said Marchessault, a 30-goal scorer last year in Florida, has worked hard on being a better defensive player this season.

“Marchy is getting better away from the puck,” Gallant said. “It’s not just about scoring goals for him. He didn’t like his plus-minus last year and he’s worked hard to get better.”

Marchessault was a minus-21 last year with the Panthers. So far in 19 games with the Knights, he’s a plus-5. Same for Smith. Last year with Florida he was minus-13. This year with the Knights, he’s plus-5.

Karlsson had already made a plus-minus turnaround while he was in Columbus playing for John Tortorella. He was minus-9 in 2016. Last season with the Blue Jackets, Karlsson was plus-10. So far with the Knights, he’s plus-7.

But it’s the offense that has been the key to this line helping the Knights get off to their 15-6-1 start. They’re looking for each other and teams are struggling to contain them.

“When it clicks, it clicks,” Karlsson said.

Three storylines to follow:

1. Can Karlsson stay hot? William Karlsson has scored in five straight games and he’s got a team-high 13 goals already. Will Dallas try and do something special to shut him down? And if they do manage to contain Karlsson, will teammates Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith pick up the slack?

2. Radulov draws raves. Alexander Radulov, who the Dallas Stars signed as a free agent in July, has been everything they could have hoped. He’s second on the team in scoring and had a strong game in his Stars debut against the Knights back on Opening Night Oct. 6. Expect Radulov to receive added attention when he’s on the ice.

3. ‘Vegas flu?’ Everyone has made a big deal over the Knights’ 9-1 start at home and yes, they’ve been terrific in T-Mobile Arena. But there’s been some close calls, the latest being last Friday when the Sharks rallied from three goals down to force overtime. You can buy the “Vegas flu” theory if you wish as teams have not brought their best game to town, but the Knights have outworked just about every team here.

