Golden Knights TV analyst Shane Hnidy returns to Winnipeg for first time

Shane Hnidy, the Golden Knights’ TV broadcast analyst, returned to Winnipeg on Friday after spending the previous six seasons as part of the Jets broadcasts.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson, left, talks with Vegas Golden Knights TV analyst Shane Hnidy during an ice hockey skills clinic at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nearly every game for the Golden Knights is a homecoming of sorts for at least one player.

It was Shane Hnidy’s turn to return to his old stomping ground Friday.

Hnidy, the Knights’ TV broadcast analyst, is a Manitoba native and spent the previous six seasons as part of the Winnipeg Jets radio and television broadcasts.

”It’s tough in a sense. You come back and a lot of familiar faces you miss, some close friends and family,” Hnidy said. “At the same time, I’m very happy where I’m at and loving the opportunity with the Vegas Golden Knights and the excitement it’s been this year.”

Hnidy, 42, hails from Neepawa, Manitoba, and joined the Jets’ broadcast team in 2011 when the franchise relocated from Atlanta. He took over as the Jets’ full-time TV analyst in 2014 and gained a loyal following.

Hnidy was hired by the Knights in August.

“It was a difficult decision, but at the same time, talking to a lot of people, it was one I just felt was too good to turn down,” Hnidy said. “It’s always tough to take your family and move. … But it’s been good for everyone. We’re all about adventure in life, and this has been a new one for us.”

Hnidy said he spent most of the morning and early afternoon catching up with friends and former co-workers.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” he said.

Local boys

Winnipeg natives Cody Eakin and Brendan Leipsic each had plenty of family and friends in attendance Friday at Bell MTS Place.

For Leipsic, it was the first time he played in an NHL game in his hometown. And Eakin made sure Leipsic’s wallet was a little lighter when they returned to Las Vegas.

“I got Leipsic to buy all my tickets this time,” Eakin said with a wry smile. “It worked out good.”

Glass honored

Knights prospect Cody Glass was named the WHL Player of the Month for November.

Glass, the No. 6 overall pick in June’s draft, had 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 12 games for the Portland Winterhawks.

Women’s clinic

The Knights will host a six-week “Women’s Learn to Play” program to teach the fundamentals of hockey.

The hour-long sessions, which are open to women age 18 and older, begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday at City National Arena and continue every Monday through Jan. 15.

Cost for the program is $135, and full hockey equipment is required.

