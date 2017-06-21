Golden Knights, Wild do business with FA Erik Haula signing with Vegas

Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula of Finland skates against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (Jim Mone/AP)

Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan (33) and Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula (56), of Finland, struggle for possession of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Jerry Broome/AP)

Minnesota Wild center Erik Haula (56), of Finland, chases the puck past Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes a save on a point-blank shot by Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Minnesota Wilds Erik Haula of Finland skates against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. (Jim Mone/AP)

The Golden Knights said they would likely be involved in the early free agency window provided by the NHL and it appears they took advantage of the opportunity.

Reports have the Knights signing prospective restricted free agent forward Erik Haula of the Minnesota Wild to a multi-year contract as part of a complicated deal that will also have prospect Alex Tuch headed to the Knights along with a conditional future draft pick.

It is not known what the pick will be for what year or what round. The deal was first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie late Tuesday.

Haula, a 26-year-old, 5-foot-11-inch, 188-pound four-year veteran forward, scored a career-high 15 goals for the Wild and had 26 points while averaging 13:49 in ice time per game playing mostly on the fourth line. In four seasons with the Wild, he scored 42 goals and had 89 points. He was scheduled to be a RFA July 1.

By electing to deal for Haula, he becomes Minnesota’s selection in the expansion draft. It also keeps defenseman Matt Dumba in the Twin Cities along with fellow defenseman Marco Scandella and forward Eric Staal.

Tuch, 21, a right wing from Boston College, scored 18 goals and 37 points in 57 games for Iowa of the AHL during last season and also played in six games for the Wild.

