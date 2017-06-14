Golden Knights will host Kings, Avs, Sharks in preseason schedule

T-Mobile Arena is seen during a hockey game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings in the third period of their NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 07, 2016. Dallas won 6-3. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Save the date of Sept. 26.

That will be the first chance to watch the Golden Knights play the first NHL preseason home game at T-Mobile Arena when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Of course, if you can afford the trip, you can join the team in Vancouver Sept. 17 when the Knights play their first-ever NHL preseason game against the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

The team on Wednesday released its 2017-18 preseason schedule, which was previously reported by The Review-Journal. The schedule is seven games — four consecutive road games followed by three straight home games.

The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 17 — at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Sept. 19 — at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 — at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 — Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — Colorado, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 — San Jose, 5 p.m.

The team also announced its inaugural rookie camp will be held beginning Sept. 7 with the veterans reporting to camp Sept. 14. Both camps will be held at the team’s practice facility and headquarters in Summerlin. Practices are expected to be open to the public with full season-ticket holders having priority for seating.

Initially, the game with the Kings was going to kick off the schedule. But when the Kings and Canucks agreed to participate in a pair of games in China, that forced a shift in dates.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.