Golden Knights, William Karlsson agree to 1-year, $5.25 million deal

The Golden Knights and center William Karlsson avoided salary arbitration Saturday, agreeing to a one-year, $5.25 million contract.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, talks to the news media at City National Arena Friday, June 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots the puck during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

William Karlsson of the Golden Knights poses with the Lady Byng Trophy during the NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The sides were scheduled to have a hearing Saturday morning in Toronto.

The deal allows the Knights to continue negotiating a long-term contract with Karlsson, who was third in the NHL with 43 goals last season.

Karlsson, a restricted free agent, won the Lady Byng Trophy as the league’s most gentlemanly player. He also led the league in plus-minus rating and was sixth in the voting for the Selke Award, which goes to the top defensive forward.

Saturday’s settlement slightly favors Karlsson, who was seeking a $6.5 million annual salary. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million.

Karlsson earned $1 million last season when he led the Knights with 78 points.

