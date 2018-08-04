Golden Knights, William Karlsson agree to 1-year, $5.25 million deal

The Golden Knights and center William Karlsson avoided salary arbitration Saturday, agreeing to a one-year, $5.25 million contract.
The sides were scheduled to have a hearing Saturday morning in Toronto.
The deal allows the Knights to continue negotiating a long-term contract with Karlsson, who was third in the NHL with 43 goals last season.
Karlsson, a restricted free agent, won the Lady Byng Trophy as the league’s most gentlemanly player. He also led the league in plus-minus rating and was sixth in the voting for the Selke Award, which goes to the top defensive forward.
Saturday’s settlement slightly favors Karlsson, who was seeking a $6.5 million annual salary. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million.
Karlsson earned $1 million last season when he led the Knights with 78 points.
