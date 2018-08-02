Golden Knights’ William Karlsson seeks $6.5M in arbitration

Restricted free-agent center William Karlsson is asking for $6.5 million annually in salary arbitration while the Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually.

William Karlsson is seeking a significant raise from the Golden Knights following his career season.

The restricted free-agent center is asking for $6.5 million annually in salary arbitration, according to a report from Sportsnet in Canada and confirmed Thursday by the Review-Journal. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually.

The team has the option of selecting a one- or two-year deal for Karlsson in arbitration. The two sides can continue to negotiate a contract before Saturday’s hearing in Toronto.

Karlsson made $1 million last season when he finished third in the NHL with 43 goals. The 25-year-old won the Lady Byng Trophy as the league’s most gentlemanly player and was 10th in the voting for the MVP award.

Karlsson also finished sixth in the voting for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the top defensive forward, after leading the league in plus-minus rating.

However, Karlsson produced 18 goals in the previous three seasons combined, which makes it difficult to compare him to other players and project his value.

