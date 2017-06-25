Here’s a look at the players the Vegas Golden Knights drafted Saturday

Nicolas Hague, who was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, is interviewed at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nicolas Hague, who was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, takes questions from reporters at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Jake Leschyshyn, who was selected 62nd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, takes questions from reporters at the United Center in Chicago, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights Jake Leschyshyn responds to questions from the media at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at the United Center in Chicago, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Jonas Rondbjerg, who was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, is interviewed at the United Center in Chicago, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Jonas Rondbjerg, who was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, during a media scrum at the United Center in Chicago, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Dugan, who was selected 142 overall at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, takes questions from reporters at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights seventh-round draft pick Ben Jones at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The New Knights

Nicolas Hague

Position: Defense

Team: Mississauga Steelheads (Ontario Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Height/weight: 6-6, 207

2016-17 stats: 18 goals, 28 assists

Why him: Has great size and is a superior puck-handler. Was expected to go in first round and will use snub as motivation.

Keegan Kolesar

Position: Right Wing

Team: Seattle Thunderbirds (Western Hockey League)

Age: 20

Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba

Height/weight: 6-2, 223

2016-17 stats: 26 G, 34 A

Why him: Obtained in trade with Columbus for the Knights’ second Round 2 pick (No. 45). He’s big and tough and will win the battles in the corners but also has a scorer’s touch. Most likely to play for Chicago Wolves of American Hockey League next season.

Jake Leschyshyn

Position: Center

Team: Regina Pats (Western Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Grasswood, Saskatchewan

Height/weight: 5-11, 189

2016-17 stats: 17 G, 23 A

Why him: Excellent hockey sense, no surprise since his dad, Curtis, played in NHL. Excellent penalty killer who is reliable in defensive end.

Jonas Rondbjerg

Position: Right Wing

Team: Vaxjo Lakers Jr. (Sweden Junior)

Age: 18

Hometown: Horsholm, Denmark

Height/weight: 6-2, 194

2016-17 stats: 9 G, 22 A

Why him: Mature for his age and has good size and strength. Needs to be more responsible in defensive half of ice.

Maksim Zhukov

Position: Goaltender

Team: Green Bay Gamblers (United States Hockey League)

Age: 17

Hometown: Kaliningrad, Russia

Height/weight: 6-2, 194

2016-17 stats: 2.25 GAA, .913 save percentage

Why him: Put up good numbers in the offensive-minded United States Hockey League. He has a good glove and did a nice job for his native Russia at Under-18 World Championships.

Lucas Elvenes

Position: Right Wing

Team: Rogle BK Jr. (Sweden Junior)

Age: 17

Hometown: Angelholm, Sweden

Height/weight: 6-0, 172

2016-17 stats: 15 G, 30 A

Why him: His dad played professionally in Europe, and he made a positive impression last August at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. He had been on the Knights’ radar since.

Jonathan Dugan

Position: Center

Team: Northwood School (New York)

Age: 18

Hometown: Pittsford, NY

Height/weight: 6-2, 185

2016-17 stats: 32 G, 61 A

Why him: He knows how to find the net, as he had 93 points playing prep school hockey this year. He’s in no rush to go pro, and the Knights can wait on him as he plays in the United States Hockey League next year and Providence College in 2018-19.

Nick Campoli

Position: Center

Team: North York Rangers (Ontario Junior Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Height/weight: 5-11, 190

2016-17 stats: 9 G 23 A

Why him: He’s going to play collegiately at Clarkson, so he’ll remain a Golden Knight. Was slowed by injuries last season, which, along with his decision to go to college, probably caused his stock to drop.

Jiri Patera

Position: Goaltender

Team: HC Ceske Budejovice (Czech Junior)

Age: 18

Hometown: Praha, Czech Republic

Height/weight: 6-2, 209

2016-17 stats: 2.61 GGA, .933 save percentage

Why him: He was the No. 4-ranked goalie by NHL Central Scouting. Played well at U-18 Worlds despite being on a subpar team.

Ben Jones

Position: Center

Team: Niagara Ice Dogs (Ontario Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Waterloo, Ontario

Height/weight: 6-2, 187

2016-17 stats: 13 G, 37 A

Why him: He competes well and is a solid two-way player. Wins his share of faceoffs and understands the game.