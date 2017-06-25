Here’s a look at the players the Vegas Golden Knights drafted Saturday

The New Knights
Nicolas Hague
Position: Defense
Team: Mississauga Steelheads (Ontario Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Height/weight: 6-6, 207
2016-17 stats: 18 goals, 28 assists
Why him: Has great size and is a superior puck-handler. Was expected to go in first round and will use snub as motivation.
Keegan Kolesar
Position: Right Wing
Team: Seattle Thunderbirds (Western Hockey League)
Age: 20
Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba
Height/weight: 6-2, 223
2016-17 stats: 26 G, 34 A
Why him: Obtained in trade with Columbus for the Knights’ second Round 2 pick (No. 45). He’s big and tough and will win the battles in the corners but also has a scorer’s touch. Most likely to play for Chicago Wolves of American Hockey League next season.
Jake Leschyshyn
Position: Center
Team: Regina Pats (Western Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Grasswood, Saskatchewan
Height/weight: 5-11, 189
2016-17 stats: 17 G, 23 A
Why him: Excellent hockey sense, no surprise since his dad, Curtis, played in NHL. Excellent penalty killer who is reliable in defensive end.
Jonas Rondbjerg
Position: Right Wing
Team: Vaxjo Lakers Jr. (Sweden Junior)
Age: 18
Hometown: Horsholm, Denmark
Height/weight: 6-2, 194
2016-17 stats: 9 G, 22 A
Why him: Mature for his age and has good size and strength. Needs to be more responsible in defensive half of ice.
Maksim Zhukov
Position: Goaltender
Team: Green Bay Gamblers (United States Hockey League)
Age: 17
Hometown: Kaliningrad, Russia
Height/weight: 6-2, 194
2016-17 stats: 2.25 GAA, .913 save percentage
Why him: Put up good numbers in the offensive-minded United States Hockey League. He has a good glove and did a nice job for his native Russia at Under-18 World Championships.
Lucas Elvenes
Position: Right Wing
Team: Rogle BK Jr. (Sweden Junior)
Age: 17
Hometown: Angelholm, Sweden
Height/weight: 6-0, 172
2016-17 stats: 15 G, 30 A
Why him: His dad played professionally in Europe, and he made a positive impression last August at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. He had been on the Knights’ radar since.
Jonathan Dugan
Position: Center
Team: Northwood School (New York)
Age: 18
Hometown: Pittsford, NY
Height/weight: 6-2, 185
2016-17 stats: 32 G, 61 A
Why him: He knows how to find the net, as he had 93 points playing prep school hockey this year. He’s in no rush to go pro, and the Knights can wait on him as he plays in the United States Hockey League next year and Providence College in 2018-19.
Nick Campoli
Position: Center
Team: North York Rangers (Ontario Junior Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Height/weight: 5-11, 190
2016-17 stats: 9 G 23 A
Why him: He’s going to play collegiately at Clarkson, so he’ll remain a Golden Knight. Was slowed by injuries last season, which, along with his decision to go to college, probably caused his stock to drop.
Jiri Patera
Position: Goaltender
Team: HC Ceske Budejovice (Czech Junior)
Age: 18
Hometown: Praha, Czech Republic
Height/weight: 6-2, 209
2016-17 stats: 2.61 GGA, .933 save percentage
Why him: He was the No. 4-ranked goalie by NHL Central Scouting. Played well at U-18 Worlds despite being on a subpar team.
Ben Jones
Position: Center
Team: Niagara Ice Dogs (Ontario Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Waterloo, Ontario
Height/weight: 6-2, 187
2016-17 stats: 13 G, 37 A
Why him: He competes well and is a solid two-way player. Wins his share of faceoffs and understands the game.