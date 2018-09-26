Hidden clues offer insight into Golden Knights third line

Golden Knights/NHL

September 26, 2018
 
George McPhee dropped the clue midway through his news conference Monday night to announce the signing of defenseman Shea Theodore.

It was hidden in plain sight, delivered by the Golden Knights general manager in the form of a four-word answer.

“Still plan on eight,” he said.

Taken at face value, McPhee confirmed his intention to keep eight defensemen on the Knights’ 23-man roster to open the season.

But look deeper, and his response reveals the key to the rest of the roster, especially the third line.

Dun Dun Duuuun!

The Knights are down to 16 forwards after winger Brandon Pirri was placed on waivers Wednesday. By stating he intends to start the season with eight defensemen, McPhee is left with 13 forwards, which is a critical detail.

Three of coach Gerard Gallant’s four lines appear set, with Cody Eakin penciled in as the center and either Alex Tuch or Erik Haula at wing on the remaining line.

That’s 11 forwards, which means five players — Ryan Carpenter, Daniel Carr, William Carrier, Oscar Lindberg and Curtis McKenzie — are competing for two roster spots and making a decision difficult for McPhee.

“The later you get there’s always guys fighting for spots, especially in the bottom six,” Carpenter said. “I mean, in the NHL, no one’s safe. You’ve got to be producing and playing and living up to expectations, if not higher. No one’s job is safe, and just come out there and take it one day at a time like I have been and control what I can control.”

If McPhee sticks to his “still plan on eight” statement, he will be forced to place one of the forwards from last year’s team on waivers.

McPhee doesn’t want to lose Carrier, Carpenter or Lindberg on waivers with no compensation.

So, what he really meant when he said he was keeping eight defensemen is that Eakin, who is out with a lower-body injury, likely will be placed on the injured-reserve list to start the season.

Lindberg most likely would slide into the lineup at center, with Carpenter and Carrier listed as the 12th and 13th forwards, in no particular order.

Problem solved. At least temporarily.

Lindberg has performed well offensively in the preseason with two goals and two assists in four games.

“I try not to think where he’s going to put me,” Lindberg said. “I just go out there and play the best game I can and wherever he wants to play me, I’ll make sure I play a good game there.”

McKenzie, who is recovering from an undisclosed injury and has yet to play in the preseason, can be placed on injured-reserve to avoid going on waivers.

Carr appears to be the odd-man out, and the Knights must hope the early surprise of training camp goes unclaimed on waivers.

”You want to show what you have,” McKenzie said. “It’s a new organization and I want to prove myself. You just have to wait for the opportunity to present itself.”

The Knights’ 23-man roster must be submitted to the NHL by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

When Eakin returns, McPhee again must decide whether he wants to remain with the 13 forwards or send a defenseman to the minors and go with 14 forwards.

All this becomes further complicated when defenseman Nate Schmidt returns from his 20-game suspension, but that’s not until Nov. 18.

“Everybody’s been good, so they make the decisions tough,” Gallant said. “And that’s what we want.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
