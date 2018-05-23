How to throw a Knights-themed party for Stanley Cup Final

Here are a few suggestions to help you throw the best Knights-themed party in the Las Vegas Valley.

Golden Knights fans celebrate second period goal by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights have accomplished the impossible and will play in the Stanley Cup Final.

Now, you want to host a party that will go down in history like your favorite hockey team, but you’re not sure where to start. Here are a few suggestions to help you throw the best Knights-themed party in the Las Vegas Valley.

Knight up

If you haven’t already stocked up on your Golden Knights gear, now is the time to do so. While lines may be about an hour long at the team’s shop at City National Arena, local retailers still have products you can grab quickly. Dick’s Sporting Goods carries official Western Conference Champions merchandise, as well as Vegas Sports and Hockey, located at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, 7400 S Las Vegas Blvd. Knights gear has also been spotted at stores like Kohl’s, Target, Hallmark and Walmart.



Victory flamingo

Some fans have started the tradition of throwing a plastic flamingo on the ice to bring the Knights good luck and to celebrate wins. You can even buy a flamingo wearing a Knights sweater at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena for around $25. Bring good luck to your party and the Knights with some pink flamingo lawn ornaments to welcome your guests.

It’s all about the food

— Pizza is always a staple for sports parties, but why not be creative and make some hockey-themed foods for your guests to enjoy. A simple Pinterest search for “hockey party foods” will bring back enough choices to have you cooking all day. But nothing says “Bring home the Cup” like this Stanley Cup-shaped treat.

— For a cheap and easy hockey puck shaped snack, grab a box of Ding-Dongs from your local grocery store. You can even go the extra mile and decorate them with Knights colors or player numbers.

— Bouchon Bakery outside The Venetian Theater sells chocolate and peanut butter hockey pucks designed with the Golden Knight’s “V” crest. They go for $7 apiece.

— The Knights and The Foley Food & Wine Society have partnered together to create Vegas Golden Knights private label wines for their inaugural season. The Chalone Chardonnay and the Foley-Johnson Red Meritage are perfect for Knights fans and wine lovers, and can only be shipped within Nevada.

— No Knights game would be complete without gummy bears. Review-Journal sports writer, Adam Hill, began keeping track of whether the Knights won or lost when gummy bears were offered in the press box during games. Turns out, they won quite a bit when they were present, and a superstition was born. From then on, the Knights staff made sure that gummy bears were available to media members for good luck.

Some sad news to report to VGK fans: Unofficially, the team is 0-2-1 when there are no gummy bears in the press box. There are no gummy bears tonight. At least not yet. Bet accordingly. — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 3, 2018 VGK really tempting fate tonight. Still have not won a game when there was not gummy bears in the press box before the game. None tonight. Not a good omen — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 15, 2018 #GUMMYBEARS IN THE PRESS BOX s/t @AdamHillLVRJ for the gummy bear craze — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 14, 2018

A Knight to remember

Party City stores across the valley have party supplies themed for both the NHL and Knights. According to a Party City employee, stores currently only carry Knights-themed napkins, car flags and a large 36-inch beaded necklace with a helmet pendant. A variety of NHL or hockey-inspired supplies such as tablecloths, cups, plates and banners are also available, as well as party decor in the Knights’ team colors: gold, black and red.

You can also find golden platters at Dollar Tree, perfect for serving up all your hockey treats.

The National Hockey League announced Monday that the Stanley Cup Final will begin Memorial Day at 5 p.m., so you still have plenty of time to “create history” and plan your perfect party.

