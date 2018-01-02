How to watch Knights vs. Predators, Blues, Blackhawks and Rangers this week

The Golden Knights open their 2018 schedule at home Tuesday before heading out on a two-game road trip. Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch the Golden Knights this week on television in Las Vegas.
(all times Pacific)
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Who: Golden Knights vs. Predators
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Line: Golden Knights -140; total 6, under -115
Thursday, Jan. 4
Who: Golden Knights at Blues
Where: Scottrade Center, St. Louis
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Friday, Jan. 5
Who: Golden Knights at Blackhawks
Where: United Center, Chicago
Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Sunday, Jan. 7
Who: Golden Knights vs. Rangers
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
