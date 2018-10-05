How to watch the Golden Knights season opener Thursday

The Golden Knights will open their 2018-19 season at home Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Here’s how you can catch Thursday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Thursday at Knights
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
