How to watch the Golden Knights season opener Thursday

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty greets a fan as he arrives before the Golden Knights take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty arrives before the Golden Knights take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill arrives before the Golden Knights take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will open their 2018-19 season at home Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here’s how you can catch Thursday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Thursday at Knights

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

