How to watch the Knights at Predators, Lightning, Panthers, Hurricanes this week

The Golden Knights hit the road Tuesday to begin a four-game road trip in Nashville, Tennessee.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
(All times PST)
Tuesday at Predators
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Line: Predators -140; Total 5½ u-120
Thursday at Lightning
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Friday at Panthers
Where: BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Sunday at Hurricanes
Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.