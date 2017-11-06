How to watch the Knights vs. Maple Leafs, Canadians, Jets this week

The Golden Knights play three games this week, wrapping up a six-game road trip and returning to their home ice on Friday.

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Canadian Tire Centre. (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

The Golden Knights play three games this week, wrapping up a six-game road trip and returning to their home ice on Friday.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s Golden Knights games on television in Las Vegas:

Monday

Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

Where: Air Canada Centre, Toronto

Time: 4 p.m. PST

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Maple Leafs -240; total 6½, under -120

Tuesday

Golden Knights at Canadiens

Where: Centre Bell, Montreal

Time: 4:30 p.m. PST

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Friday

Golden Knights vs. Jets

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.