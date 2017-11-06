How to watch the Knights vs. Maple Leafs, Canadians, Jets this week

The Golden Knights play three games this week, wrapping up a six-game road trip and returning to their home ice on Friday.
Here’s how you can watch this week’s Golden Knights games on television in Las Vegas:
Monday
Golden Knights at Maple Leafs
Where: Air Canada Centre, Toronto
Time: 4 p.m. PST
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Line: Maple Leafs -240; total 6½, under -120
Tuesday
Golden Knights at Canadiens
Where: Centre Bell, Montreal
Time: 4:30 p.m. PST
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Friday
Golden Knights vs. Jets
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 7:30 p.m. PST
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.