How to watch Wednesday’s Golden Knights-Sharks game

The Golden Knights will take on the Sharks, looking to keep momentum after a 4-3 overtime win in San Jose Monday.
The Knights currently lead the series 2-1 and will play Game 5 Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Here’s how you can catch Wednesday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Wednesday at Sharks
Where: SAP Center; San Jose, California
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
