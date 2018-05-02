How to watch Wednesday’s Golden Knights-Sharks game

The Knights currently lead the series 2-1 and will play Game 5 Friday at T-Mobile Arena..

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) walks to the ice for practice before Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) takes a shot against goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during practice before Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) makes a shot during practice before Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) makes a shot during practice before Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) walks to the ice for practice before Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights will take on the Sharks, looking to keep momentum after a 4-3 overtime win in San Jose Monday.

Here’s how you can catch Wednesday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Wednesday at Sharks

Where: SAP Center; San Jose, California

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

