Injuries create opportunity for Knights defenseman Brad Hunt

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) on the ice during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) passes past Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) in a drill during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A dinged-up Golden Knights defense means more playing time for Brad Hunt.

The veteran is one of six healthy defenseman and will be in the lineup Saturday when the first-place Knights host the struggling Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

“When I’m in the lineup, I’ve just got to play my game and help the team be successful,” Hunt said Friday after the team’s late-afternoon practice at City National Arena. “That’s what it’s all about.”

The five-day bye wasn’t enough time for defenseman Jon Merrill to heal from his undisclosed injury, and he remains on the injured-reserve list.

Merrill did not participate in either of the Knights’ two 30-minute practices that were conducted in front of a standing room-only crowd.

Defenseman Luca Sbisa was placed on IR on Wednesday and will miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his left hand.

Hunt played in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the New York Rangers, his first appearance since Dec. 9 at Dallas. In 18 games this season, Hunt has seven assists.

”We’re excited to give him another opportunity again,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “He’s played well, and we always talk about depth at the blue line, and now we’re getting tested a little bit.”

Hunt was alongside familiar partner Colin Miller at Friday’s practices and also saw time working with the Knights’ No. 2 power-play unit.

”He’s a lot of fun to play with,” Hunt said. “He makes it easy for me. We read off each other really well.”

Fun in the sun

Several Knights players used the bye to enjoy a quick getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A picture posted on Erik Haula’s verified Instagram account of the shirtless crew on a sailboat had almost 5,000 likes on Friday evening.

CABO A post shared by Erik Haula (@ehaula) on Jan 10, 2018 at 7:25pm PST

“It wasn’t like Cabo Spring Break 2018 or something like that because of the timing, but we had an unbelievable time,” forward Alex Tuch said. “We’re a group of guys that came together and the chemistry started right away on and off the ice. I think I have lifelong friends, honestly. Hopefully, I’ll be playing with those guys for a really long time.”

