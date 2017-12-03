Injuries factor into Golden Knights’ losing streak

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant has been forced to juggle his lineup because of injuries to high-scoring forward David Perron, reliable winger Will Carrier and veteran defenseman Deryk Engelland.

Las Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard, upper right, Gallant talks to a linesman (73) during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dec 1, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) celebrates a goal by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) in the third period at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) watches a lose puck bounce past Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in second period play at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) defends a wrap around by Winnipeg Jets left wing Brandon Tanev (13) on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) in second period play at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) watches as a puck flys pass Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) in second period action at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates his goal n the first period with Vegas Golden Knights players on the bench at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) skates throughout the neutral zone to Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) in second period action at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

First it was David Perron. Then Will Carrier. Now Deryk Engelland.

The Golden Knights have been hit hard by the injury bug, forcing coach Gerard Gallant to shuffle the deck and try to find the right combinations.

Defenseman Engelland is day to day after blocking a shot with his right hand Thursday against Minnesota. Forwards Perron and Carrier have been on injured reserve for a week with upper-body injuries.

“You like to keep your lines intact as long as possible,” Gallant said Saturday. “Perron has been a big loss for us. Carrier has been very good, and he’s been missed.”

Gallant said he wasn’t sure when the three will return. Perron has been skating the past few days, but Carrier hasn’t.

Engelland didn’t play in Friday’s 7-4 loss at Winnipeg, and his status is undetermined for the Knights’ 5 p.m. game Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’ll know more (Sunday),” Gallant said of Engelland. “He’s getting his treatment, so we’ll see.”

Power outage

One of the Knights’ issues during their three-game losing streak is the lack of power on the power play.

The Knights are in the midst of an 0-for-11 run with the man advantage. Vegas was 17th in the NHL in power-play percentage (18.7) before Saturday’s games

Fleury, Neal on All-Star ballot

The NHL opened voting for the All-Star Game on Saturday, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forward James Neal were on the ballot for Pacific Division captain.

The two Golden Knights were among 26 nominees for division captain, which more than likely will result in Edmonton’s Connor McDavid being selected.

Voting runs through Jan. 1. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Jan. 28 in Tampa, Florida.

Eakin tops last year

When Cody Eakin scored Friday in Winnipeg, it was the center’s fourth goal of the season, eclipsing last season’s total of three with the Dallas Stars.

Eakin, who is playing with Oscar Lindberg and Brendan Leipsic, has 11 points in 25 games. He had 12 points in 60 games last season.

