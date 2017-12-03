Injuries factor into Golden Knights’ losing streak

First it was David Perron. Then Will Carrier. Now Deryk Engelland.
The Golden Knights have been hit hard by the injury bug, forcing coach Gerard Gallant to shuffle the deck and try to find the right combinations.
Defenseman Engelland is day to day after blocking a shot with his right hand Thursday against Minnesota. Forwards Perron and Carrier have been on injured reserve for a week with upper-body injuries.
“You like to keep your lines intact as long as possible,” Gallant said Saturday. “Perron has been a big loss for us. Carrier has been very good, and he’s been missed.”
Gallant said he wasn’t sure when the three will return. Perron has been skating the past few days, but Carrier hasn’t.
Engelland didn’t play in Friday’s 7-4 loss at Winnipeg, and his status is undetermined for the Knights’ 5 p.m. game Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.
“I’ll know more (Sunday),” Gallant said of Engelland. “He’s getting his treatment, so we’ll see.”
Power outage
One of the Knights’ issues during their three-game losing streak is the lack of power on the power play.
The Knights are in the midst of an 0-for-11 run with the man advantage. Vegas was 17th in the NHL in power-play percentage (18.7) before Saturday’s games
Fleury, Neal on All-Star ballot
The NHL opened voting for the All-Star Game on Saturday, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forward James Neal were on the ballot for Pacific Division captain.
The two Golden Knights were among 26 nominees for division captain, which more than likely will result in Edmonton’s Connor McDavid being selected.
Voting runs through Jan. 1. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Jan. 28 in Tampa, Florida.
Eakin tops last year
When Cody Eakin scored Friday in Winnipeg, it was the center’s fourth goal of the season, eclipsing last season’s total of three with the Dallas Stars.
Eakin, who is playing with Oscar Lindberg and Brendan Leipsic, has 11 points in 25 games. He had 12 points in 60 games last season.
Arizona Coyotes
5 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena
— The Skinny: The Coyotes have been one of the NHL’s biggest disappointments, with seven wins and 18 points.
— Top scorers: Rookie center Clayton Keller leads Arizona with 11 goals and 21 points. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has six goals and 12 assists.
— Goaltender: Scott Wedgewood, 2-4-2, 2.99 goals-against average, .906 save percentage.
— Coach: Tocchet, first season, 7-18-4.
— Founded: 1979 as Winnipeg Jets. Moved to Phoenix 1996 to become the Phoenix Coyotes and changed name to Arizona Coyotes in 2014.
— Last Stanley Cup: None (Lost in 2012 Western Conference finals).
— Did you know: The Coyotes’ goal differential of minus-35 through 28 games was the worst in the NHL.