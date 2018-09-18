Golden Knights/NHL

Jake Bischoff looks to push for Golden Knights roster spot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2018 - 5:39 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2018 - 6:57 pm

Jake Bischoff isn’t the Golden Knights’ flashiest prospect on the blue line but he still has a chance to make the team out of training camp.

The 24-year-old plays smart defensively, communicates well and brings some offense to the table. The Knights currently have two available roster spots with Nate Schmidt suspended and Shea Theodore unsigned, so the time is now for Bischoff to make his case.

“I hope so,” Bischoff said when asked if he’s ready for the NHL. “That’s what you work for your whole life. If the opportunity comes, we’ll see. I definitely feel like I’ve been preparing for the last 20-plus years of my life to try to get to this point so if it happens that’d be cool.”

Bischoff, acquired by the Knights in an expansion draft trade with the New York Islanders, is entering his second full pro season after a standout career at the University of Minnesota. His first went well, as he led the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves in plus-minus (plus-23) and had 23 points in 69 games.

His second isn’t off to a bad start either as he scored a goal and provided solid defense paired with defenseman Nicolas Hague in the Knights’ first preseason game Sunday, a 7-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

“He makes it easy (to play with him),” Hague said.

The pair was praised by coach Gerard Gallant on Sunday, but Bischoff isn’t trying to read into things in training camp. He’s not thinking about the Knights’ open spots, just his own play.

“It’s really out of my control,” Bischoff said. “I just want to go out there and do what I can, play my game. Whatever happens, happens I guess.”

Goal sticks with Hague

Hague won’t forget his first goal at T-Mobile Arena anytime soon.

The 19-year-old prospect scored on the power play with 38 seconds left in the second period, holding the puck an extra beat to find an open window to the net.

It was Hague’s first career preseason goal and came in his first game at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’ll definitely remember that (and) this whole night,” Hague said.

Crowd impresses Stastny

Center Paul Stastny didn’t play in the Knights’ opener Sunday but he was still wowed by the announced crowd of 17,567, the largest of the Knights’ four preseason games as a franchise.

“I told guys, ‘You don’t see that a lot,’ ” Stastny said. “It was something special.”

Glass exits early

Knights prospect Cody Glass left practice early Monday for unknown reasons. Gallant was not on the ice for practice with Glass’ team and didn’t have an update afterward.

Golden Knights Videos
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights Perron and Neal were key contributors on the second line for the Knights, helping the expansion team to the Pacific Division and Western Conference championships. Perron’s agent, Allan Walsh, told the Review-Journal on Sunday that the Knights have not made a new contract offer since the season ended. Neal turned down a five-year, $25 million offer from the Knights at the trade deadline, according to the Calgary Sun.
Golden Knights release schedule for 2018-19 NHL season. The Golden Knights will play five of their first six games on the road. The Knights are at Washington on Oct. 10 in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final and face Pittsburgh the following night. The NHL previously announced the Knights open the season at home Oct. 4 against Philadelphia.
