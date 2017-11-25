Jonathan Marchessault’s OT goal lifts Knights over Sharks, 5-4

Jonathan Marchessault’s goal 1:21 into overtime broke a 4-4 tie as the Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-4 Friday at T-Mobile Arena to remain in first place in the Pacific Division.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), second from right, scores against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), second from right, scores against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18), left, scores against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27), second from left, scores against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ethan Fisher of Henderson, 12, top right, hits the glass in an attempt to get the attention of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88), left, before the start of a hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) runs onto the rink at the start of a hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) guards the goal during the first period of a hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31), center, blocks a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18), left, scores against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A man dressed as Santa Claus dances during the first period of a hockey game between Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48), left, scores on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33), right, during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48), center, scores a point against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, center, reacts during the first period of a hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89), third from left, attempts a failed shot against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88), left, defenseman Brayden McNabb (3), center, and center Oscar Lindberg (24), right, chase the puck during the second period of a hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24), center, attempts a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Marchessault kept the 3-on-1 play alive and eventually jammed the puck past San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell.

Will Karlsson scored twice, and James Neal and Shea Theodore also scored for the Knights.

The Knights (14-6-1) let a 4-1 second-period lead slip away when the Sharks rallied with goals from Brent Burns, Chris Tierney and Mikkel Boedker.

San Jose scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period when Logan Couture beat backup Malcolm Subban 2:40 into the period. But the goal was taken away after it was ruled Joonas Donskoi had interfered by being in the crease.

Subban, who was seeing his first action since being injured Oct. 21, started the third period in place of Maxime Lagace. Lagace appeared to have been injured during a scrum in front of the Knights’ goal during a San Jose power play late in the second period. He finished the period, but was not on the bench at the start of the third period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

