Jonathan Marchessault’s OT goal lifts Knights over Sharks, 5-4

Jonathan Marchessault’s goal 1:21 into overtime broke a 4-4 tie as the Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-4 Friday at T-Mobile Arena to remain in first place in the Pacific Division.
Marchessault kept the 3-on-1 play alive and eventually jammed the puck past San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell.
Will Karlsson scored twice, and James Neal and Shea Theodore also scored for the Knights.
The Knights (14-6-1) let a 4-1 second-period lead slip away when the Sharks rallied with goals from Brent Burns, Chris Tierney and Mikkel Boedker.
San Jose scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period when Logan Couture beat backup Malcolm Subban 2:40 into the period. But the goal was taken away after it was ruled Joonas Donskoi had interfered by being in the crease.
Subban, who was seeing his first action since being injured Oct. 21, started the third period in place of Maxime Lagace. Lagace appeared to have been injured during a scrum in front of the Knights’ goal during a San Jose power play late in the second period. He finished the period, but was not on the bench at the start of the third period.
