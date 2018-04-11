Knights’ Alex Tuch, Ryan Carpenter ready for playoff debuts

The Golden Knights forwards are expected to be in the lineup Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.

For years, they’ve watched the Stanley Cup playoffs on TV. Now, Alex Tuch and Ryan Carpenter get to experience it for the first time.

The Golden Knights forwards will be in the lineup Wednesday night for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Both said the moment won’t be too big for them, and they’ve been adjusting their games the past couple of weeks to get in postseason mode.

“I’ve been trying to get to the net more,” said Tuch, 21, who started the season in the American Hockey League but joined the Knights on Oct. 14 and finished with 15 goals and 22 assists. “I’m also trying to be patient when I have the puck and wait to find an open teammate.”

Carpenter, 26, who was acquired in mid-December off waivers from San Jose and had nine goals and 14 points in 36 games, said: “My big thing is to take care of the puck. You don’t want to turn it over, especially in your own end.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said he has faith in Tuch and Carpenter.

“They’re a couple of big, strong kids, and they’ve played well for us all year,” Gallant said. “We want them to play their games and do what they’ve been doing.”

Will defensemen return?

The Knights and Kings are expecting to have key members of their defense back for the series. But whether Luca Sbisa returns to the Knights and Jake Muzzin is back for the Kings for Game 1 is still unclear.

“I hope to be in there, but I don’t know,” said Sbisa, who missed the final 19 games with an injured right hand. “It’s still day to day.”

Sbisa skated with Brad Hunt on Tuesday, and Jon Merrill worked with Colin Miller as the Knights’ third defense pairing.

Muzzin, who has been out since March 26 with an upper-body injury, skated Tuesday. But Kings coach John Stevens said his status for Wednesday remains uncertain.

“We got him in a couple practices here,” he said. “It was really good to get him in practice from a timing standpoint. He’s been working hard to keep his legs going and really working hard to keep his energy up this time of the year.”

Bettman in town

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will be in attendance Wednesday. Bettman is holding a pregame news conference at T-Mobile Arena, and the league is expected to announce the NHL Awards Show will be returning to Las Vegas in June.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.