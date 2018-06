Golden Knights and Capitals fans alike packed Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights fans Joey Doucette, left, and Ricardo Gaftoi outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A member of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line Drumbots performs during the march to the fortress ahead of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A cast member from Michael Jackson One by Cirque du Soleil hypes the crowd during the march to the fortress ahead of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster during the march to the fortress ahead of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knight Lee Orchard talks to fans through a bullhorn during the march to the fortress ahead of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A member of the Vegas Golden aces waives to fans during the march to the fortress ahead of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights fan Bernard Barchie poses ahead of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fan Brittany Dunn outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Washington Capitals fan Pat Collins outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Joey Doucette, left, and Ricardo Gaftoi outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Tommy and Donna Rocker outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans surround former NHL star and current NBC analyst Jeremy Roenick outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Jason Ozbat, left, and Carl Grace outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Victoria and David Hardy outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Johnny LI, Mike Kasouf and Joe Triplett outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Washington Capitals fan Pat Collins outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Derek Frank outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Owen Keck, 7, outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Allison Gilmore outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Should the Capitals win, they will hoist the Stanley Cup on Vegas ice. Should the Knights win, they will hang on to force a Game 6 in Washington.

