Knights center Cody Eakin’s status unclear for season-opener

Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) and center Cody Eakin (21) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and center Ryan Carpenter (40) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) go after the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) salutes his teammates during practice leading up to Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of center Cody Eakin (21) in the second period during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin waves at fans during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, right, signs autographs during "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights have largely had a healthy offseason, but 10 days before opening night center Cody Eakin’s status is in question.

Eakin, who did not skate Sunday or Monday and was ruled out against the Colorado Avalanche, has a lower-body injury that’s “nothing serious,” according to coach Gerard Gallant. He is considered day to day. Gallant wouldn’t say if he would be ready for the Knights’ first game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 4.

“I sure hope so,” Gallant said. “I don’t know.”

Eakin, 27, had 27 points last season mostly centering the Knights’ third line.

Brannstrom doesn’t mind ice time

Knights prospect Erik Brannstrom has played in each of the team’s first five preseason games, the only member of the team to do so. So far the 19-year-old, who has four points and a shootout goal in the preseason entering Monday, doesn’t mind the extra ice time.

“It’s fun. It’s nice to play hockey,” Brannstrom said. “It’s fun to be out there and do what I like.”

The youngster’s skill has made it hard to take him off the ice anyway as he adjusts to skating with NHL players.

“He’s just getting better,” Gallant said. “He’s playing with confidence every game so the more games he plays the better he plays and I think he’s played every game so far with us. He’s been real good.”

Gallant knows not to ask

Defenseman Shea Theodore remains unsigned but Gallant said he doesn’t ask general manager George McPhee for updates on the situation.

“I don’t ask,” Gallant said. “Seriously, they do their job upstairs and they negotiate and when things get close they might come down and say ‘It’s getting close,’ but … it’s a distraction for us. I want to worry about who’s here with our team and that’s the best we can do.”

Odds and ends

— Former Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.

— Dylan Ferguson was named the Western Hockey League’s goaltender of the week.

