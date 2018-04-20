Knights’ Fleury, Karlsson take high road after NHL awards snub

Marc-Andre Fleury and William Karlsson said it would have been nice to be a finalist for an NHL award. But neither Golden Knights player was losing any sleep over the snub.

Marc-Andre Fleury and William Karlsson said it would have been nice to be a finalist for an NHL award. But neither Golden Knights player was losing any sleep over the snub.

“I think every goalie cares. It’s a great honor,” Fleury said of the Vezina Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s top goaltender. “But it’s fine. I didn’t play all season. I didn’t have as many wins.”

Fleury said he had no problem with the Vezina finalists — Pekka Rinne of Nashville, Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg and Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay.

“They’re all great goaltenders who had great seasons,” Fleury said. “They’re all good choices.”

Karlsson, who led the NHL in Plus-Minus with plus-49 and had 43 goals, wasn’t selected as a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy which goes to the NHL’s top defensive forward.

Your nominees for the Frank J. Selke Trophy are Patrice Bergeron, Sean Couturier and @AnzeKopitar. Who will in? Find out at the 2018 #NHLAwards in @Vegas! pic.twitter.com/gH1KeKchK4 — NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2018

“It was kinda expected,” Karlsson said of his exclusion, which saw Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar, Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron named as the finalists. “It is what it is. But I’m proud of the season I had and I know I played well defensively.”

The winners will be announced at the NHL Awards Show June 20 at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Sharks No. 2 in penalty kill

The Knights faced the NHL’s top penalty kill when they played the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round. Now, they face the league’s second-best unit in the San Jose Sharks, who had a kill rate of 84.8 percent during the regular season (34 goals allowed in 224 attempts).

“San Jose is very aggressive,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They didn’t give up a whole lot of opportunities.”

The Knights ranked 10th in penalty killing at 81.4 percent (44 goals in 237 attempts). But in the opening round against the Kings, the Knights were best in the league at 92.3 percent (1 of 13). The Sharks were 2 of 12 in penalty killing in their sweep of Anaheim for 83.3 percent.

Same lines

There was no change in the forward lines or defensive pairings during Friday’s practice at City national Arena.

*Karlsson worked with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

*Erik Haula centered for James Neal and Alex Tuch.

*Cody Eakin was working with David Perron and Ryan Carpenter.

*Pierre-Edouard Bellemare centered for Will Carrier and Tomas Nosek.

*Oscar Lindberg, Tomas Tatar and Ryan Reaves were the fifth line.

The defense had Nate Schmidt and Brayden McNabb, Deryk Engelland and Shea Theodore, Colin Miller with Jon Merrill and Luca Sbisa and Brad Hunt as the fourth defensive pairing.

When asked if he was thinking of moving Perron back to his regular line with Haula and Neal, Gallant said no.

“We like the way the lines are working the way they are right now,” he said.

